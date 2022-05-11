facebook
Home > Beauty & Grooming > Skincare > Unclog your pores with these 10 best blackhead face masks
Unclog your pores with these 10 best blackhead face masks
Beauty & Grooming
11 May 2022 08:00 AM

Unclog your pores with these 10 best blackhead face masks

Anushka Narula
Unclog your pores with these 10 best blackhead face masks
Beauty & Grooming
Unclog your pores with these 10 best blackhead face masks

While blackheads aren’t usually a cause for concern, they can be hard to ignore when staring at yourself in the mirror. If you’re looking to add a new step to your skincare regimen to help minimise the appearance of pores and blackheads, experiment with a mild blackhead mask, which can help exfoliate your pores and absorb excess oils. Continue reading to see our top picks for the best blackhead face masks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PROCOAL | selfcare & skincare (@procoal)

Before we dive into the best blackhead masks, here’s a gist of what a blackhead is: A blackhead is a waxy plug comprised of oil, dead skin cells, and bacteria that becomes trapped in your pore and clogs it. Experts say that when the wax plug is pushed to the skin’s surface, the air oxidises it and makes it black.

While it may be tempting to squeeze blackheads on your own, dermatologists do not advise it. According to experts, your fingertips contain oils and grime that might create more breakouts, as well as severely harm your skin if you press on it incorrectly. If the condition persists, try to be patient or consult a dermatologist.

Invest in these blackhead face masks for squeaky clean pores

Jump To / Table of Contents

Clinque Blackhead Solutions Pore Cleanser & Scrub

1 /10

Clinque Blackhead Solutions Pore Cleanser & Scrub

This multifunctional treatment works as a daily cleanser, scrub and deep-cleansing mask to visibly reduce the appearance of pores and blackheads while controlling excess oil and smoothing the way for clearer skin, helping to prevent future blackheads. A potent blend of salicylic acid and glucosamine clears dead surface skin cells while silica, kaolin clay and laminaria saccarina extract help dislodge blackhead-causing dirt, oil and debris. Soothing ingredients like vitamin E leave the skin feeling calm and comfortable.

Price:
Rs 2,053
shop here
Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask

2 /10

Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask

The kaolin clay and charcoal powder will work together to absorb excess sebum in your pores, minimising their appearance and helping in the prevention of blackheads. This will be your best friend if you have oily skin.

Price:
Rs 2,339
shop here
Aztec Secret Indian Healing Deep Pore Cleansing Clay

3 /10

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Deep Pore Cleansing Clay

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay has a devoted fan base. This one-ingredient drugstore staple includes only bentonite clay—nothing more, nothing less—to absorb the oil that causes blackheads.

Price:
Rs 1,440
shop here
LOreal Paris Pure-Clay Detoxify Charcoal Face Mask

4 /10

LOreal Paris Pure-Clay Detoxify Charcoal Face Mask

The magnetic power of Charcoal draws out dirt, excess oil, impurities and toxins, thereby detoxifying and brightening up your skin in just 10 minutes. This creamy, non-drying charcoal mask leaves skin feeling clean, velvety, and rebalanced, addressing your dull, tired skin to reveal a purified, even and radiant complexion.

Price:
Rs 750
shop here
Herbivore Botanicals Blue Tansy AHA + BHA Resurfacing Clarity Mask

5 /10

Herbivore Botanicals Blue Tansy AHA + BHA Resurfacing Clarity Mask

It combines the amazingly curative power of blue tansy oil with alpha and beta hydroxy acids provided by papaya and pineapple. It’s formulated with white willow bark, which is a natural beta-hydroxy acid high in salicylic acid. It works by gently shedding the top layer of skin to decongest and unclog pores; fruit enzymes, including papaya and pineapple, which work to gently exfoliate and rid skin of dead cells to leave the complexion smoother, softer and fresher.

Price:
Rs 3,942
shop here
Skinfood Egg White Perfect Pore Cleansing Foam

6 /10

Skinfood Egg White Perfect Pore Cleansing Foam

It’s ideal for people with excessively oily skin who want to address excessive sebum production and pore-clogging impurities, as well as those who want a powerful cleanser to combat the ever-increasing level of microdust in the air.

Price:
Rs 790
shop here
Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask 2X

7 /10

Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask 2X

A multi-action, rinse-off clay mask created with Jeju Volcanic Clusters & Spheres cools skin on contact, absorbs excess oil for visibly smaller pores, and helps to enhance overall skin appearance and texture.

Price:
Rs 1,100
shop here
Burts Bees Detoxifying Clay Mask

8 /10

Burts Bees Detoxifying Clay Mask

If the fact that this blackhead face mask is inexpensive doesn’t instantly persuade you, its insanely powerful formula will. A mix of blackhead-removing charcoal and antioxidant-rich acai oil will always leave your skin smooth and nourished.

Price:
Rs 1,200
shop here
Tata Harper Purifying Pore & Blackhead Detox Mask

9 /10

Tata Harper Purifying Pore & Blackhead Detox Mask

This blackhead face mask is popular due to its all-natural ingredients and gorgeous packaging. Apply a generous coating to clean skin and let it on for 20 minutes to let the oil-absorbing white clay and pore-minimizing papaya enzymes do their thing.

Price:
Rs 5,913
shop here
Caudalie Vinergetic C Instant Detox Mask

10 /10

Caudalie Vinergetic C Instant Detox Mask

It’s a lifesaver for city dwellers since it pulls out impurities to alleviate congestion and reduce the likelihood of blemishes or breakouts, while pink clay purges pores of blackhead-causing debris and excess oils.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock

Price:
Rs 2,215
shop here
Skincare blackheads blackhead face masks unclog pores
Anushka Narula
Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.
Fashion Beauty
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.