Unclog your pores with these 10 best blackhead face masks

While blackheads aren’t usually a cause for concern, they can be hard to ignore when staring at yourself in the mirror. If you’re looking to add a new step to your skincare regimen to help minimise the appearance of pores and blackheads, experiment with a mild blackhead mask, which can help exfoliate your pores and absorb excess oils. Continue reading to see our top picks for the best blackhead face masks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PROCOAL | selfcare & skincare (@procoal)

Before we dive into the best blackhead masks, here’s a gist of what a blackhead is: A blackhead is a waxy plug comprised of oil, dead skin cells, and bacteria that becomes trapped in your pore and clogs it. Experts say that when the wax plug is pushed to the skin’s surface, the air oxidises it and makes it black.

While it may be tempting to squeeze blackheads on your own, dermatologists do not advise it. According to experts, your fingertips contain oils and grime that might create more breakouts, as well as severely harm your skin if you press on it incorrectly. If the condition persists, try to be patient or consult a dermatologist.

Invest in these blackhead face masks for squeaky clean pores