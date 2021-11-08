8 under-eye patches to help you recover from a week of debauchery

The only thing that can get you ready for a Zoom meeting despite a week of Diwali card parties is instant under-eye patches. These eye patches reduce the puffiness and instantly perk up under eyes.

If you woke up with tired eyes this morning, we are here with a quick fix solution. Presenting under-eye patches, a topical solution that firms, brightens and hydrates the area.

Before you jump to a conclusion, let’s clarify something straight away, there is no way to completely remove or eliminate dark circles. Yet there are means and ways to reduce that under-eye darkness. While fatigue and age are the primary reason for causing dark circles, other factors like allergies, dehydration, sun exposure and most importantly, genetic contribute to it. As a result of the sensitive and thin skin, one can see the blood vessels underneath create a darker appearance than other parts of your face.

While eye creams and serums are the more permanent and effective solution to your under-eye woes, sometimes you need a little pick me up. If you’ve had a night of drunken debauchery or late nights of binge-watching, an under-eye patch gets to work in reducing puffiness, fine lines and dark circles.

The best under-eye patches available in India

PIXI DetoxifEYE Depuffing Eye Patches

PIXI DetoxifEYE Depuffing Eye Patches (Rs 2,550) are infused with depuffing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and caffeine for that refreshing feeling. It also contains extracts of cucumber (for calmness) and gold (hydration) and is in sync with the highly effective products from the cult beauty label. These hydrogel patches come with a plastic scoop to ensure you can easily pick up the product.

Petitfee Agave Cooling Hydrogel Eye Masks

Let’s be honest, given our track record and Netflix viewing history, we need under-eye patches on a regular basis. Therefore, we are partial towards these 60 pack box from the Korean skincare brand, Petitfee (Rs 1,799). Agave, a nectar-producing succulent from Mexico, is said to have antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties. These hydrogel patches should ideally be stored in a fridge to enhance their cooling sensation and are designed for hydration more than reducing darkness.

Sephora Collection Pomegranate Eye Mask

The Sephora Collection eye masks are designed to tackle various under eye issues. There’s Cucumber for delicate skin, Caffeine to brighten your eyes and Watermelon for hydration. The Pomegranate Eye Mask (Rs 270) is one we are using when we wake up with tired, puffy eyes. Made from bio-cellulose fibres with fermented coconut water, they typically take five minutes to become effective.

TonyMoly Timeless Ferment Snail Eye Mask

If you’re a K-beauty enthusiast you might be familiar with ingredients like snail mucus and its miraculous properties. From signs of ageing, dry patches to reducing acne breakouts — it is the star ingredient that often makes its presence felt in Korean beauty products. The TonyMoly Timeless Ferment Snail Eye Mask (Rs 200) captures our attention for the same reasons. Loaded with enzymes that are good for your skin, the anti-ageing snail eye mask is a hydrogel mask made from snail mucus that is processed through gold fermentation. Slap it on for 20 minutes and watch your fatigued under eyes transform into hydrated creatures.



House of Beauty Instant Filler Dissolvable Patches

If you’re looking for some serious under-eye pumping up, try the House of Beauty Instant Filler Dissolvable Patches (Rs 1,999). These dissolvable hyaluronic acid patches with 60 mg of peptides (amino acids) instantly reduce dark circles, fill fine lines, fill nasolabial folds and brighten the skin. It’s almost like under-eye fillers but in a non-invasive way. The ingredients dissolve into your skin and leave a visible glow. Avoid touching the centre portion of the patch and leave it on for a few hours to get the best results.

WISHFUL Eye Lift & Snatch Instant Sculpting Masks

Much like fillers, the WISHFUL Eye Lift & Snatch Instant Sculpting Masks (Rs 450) perks up the skin under your eyes for that youthful look. Founded by beauty extraordinaire, Huda Kattan, this cruelty-free skincare line has a minimalistic and result-oriented philosophy. Applying the same to the sculpting eye masks that are infused with powerful peptides and plant stem cells. It’s the perfect addition to your skincare routine before a big event and Huda recommends you pop it in the fridge for that extra de-puffing effect.

Patchology Moodpatch Happy Place Eye Gel

Patchology (like the name suggests) has plenty of eye and skincare patches to tackle various issues. We are inclined towards the Patchology Moodpatch Happy Place Eye Gel (Rs 3,840 for a pack of 5) partially for aesthetic reasons, it comes with a terrazzo print. The patches promise to brighten your mood and under eyes in 10 minutes, thanks to its antioxidant-rich hibiscus, hydrating coconut and lotus flower ingredients. Did we mention they come with a matching lip mask!

Herbal Essentials Rescue Revive Eye Mask

A spa for the eyes, The Herbal Essentials Rescue Revive Eye Mask (Rs 660) brightens your skin and relaxes muscles via its power ingredient Arnica. It also contains Rosehip oil that calms your skin while the glycerin rich mask hydrates your skin.

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock. Featured Image: Courtesy WISHFUL. All Other Images: Courtesy Brands.