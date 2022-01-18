What is strawberry skin and how to get rid of it in 5 simple ways

Have you noticed tiny dotted bumps on your skin, especially your legs? Well, chances are that you might have strawberry skin. Though your upper layer of the skin can have pitted appearances for several other reasons, too, if the pores look black and are just like the seeds on strawberries, then there’s a high probability that you have this skin condition. Don’t worry! It is quite harmless and may only cause dryness.

Strawberry skin usually occurs when your pores are clogged with oil and dirt. And when these pores are open to air due to shaving, the air mixes with dirt and turns them black, causing blackheads.

Many confuse it with another skin condition known as Keratosis pilaris, aka chicken skin, which covers your skin with red bumps. It is genetic and usually occurs on the upper arms and your thigh area, and it is not harmful. This problem doesn’t require any treatment but can make your skin appear like strawberry skin.

It doesn’t usually come with itching or rashes, but if you are experiencing any such problem, you should immediately see your dermatologist. Meanwhile, one can easily get rid of strawberry skin by making a few mods in your skincare regime.

Tips to deal with strawberry skin

Moisturising

Moisturising works wonders in such cases. The problem with strawberry skin is that it causes dryness and the best way possible to get rid of that is by moisturising day and night. And what better time to do that than winters. Take a shower and gently apply a cold cream lotion thoroughly over the area, later repeat it before going to bed, too. Doing this will hydrate your skin and help you get rid of the goosebumps like texture. So wakeup-moisturise-sleep-repeat. Follow this mantra religiously if you want to get rid of this skin condition.

Shaving properly

One of the major culprits in causing strawberry skin is the way you shave your legs. Yes, people usually are in a hurry and tend to use harsh razors and equipment on their skin which can make it even more prone to dryness and sensitivity. Rather try and pick moisturising shaving cream and apply it after washing your skin with soap and water. This will be comparatively gentle on your skin and won’t cause dryness like other forms of shaving.

Making use of an epilator

It’s no news that shaving and waxing may result in folliculitis. So, if you’ve been a victim of such side effects of these hair removal methods, then using an epilator can be a wise option. For the unversed, an epilator is a device that pulls out hair from roots. It’s an electrical device and functions by rotating. Also, an epilator can save you from unwanted clogged pores.

Exfoliating

As much as grooming your body parts is essential, the health of the skin matters too. We often tend to neglect one of the major parts of the whole skincare drill and that is exfoliating. Yes, at times moisturizing is not enough to get rid of strawberry skin and one needs to take a step further that requires you to remove your dead skin cells. Exfoliating can help in clearing out blackheads and give you smooth skin. All you need to do is scrub your skin with a washcloth or loofah while you are in the shower.

Undergoing a laser treatment

Clogged hair follicle is one of the major reasons behind strawberry skin, and the best way to deal with it is laser therapy. It is a medical treatment that removes multiple hair follicles at one go and completely stops the hair growth in that area of your skin. The effect of this hair removal procedure is long-lasting and highly recommended for those who want to get rid of the regular cycle of shaving and waxing. As per the American Academy of Dermatology, laser therapy needs around 2 to 6 sittings in order to give you the desired results.

