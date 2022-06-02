Walnut oil is the skincare elixir you didn’t know you needed (plus, best buys)

While walnut shells have little to no role in skincare, walnut oil is an underrated skin-loving saviour. Since the 17th century, walnut oil has been used to battle wrinkles and hydrate skin. While it hasn’t garnered the popularity of argan or almond oil, walnut oil is starting to emerge as a top-tier ingredient due to its skin-soothing and antimicrobial characteristics. Here’s everything you need to know about walnut oil, including what it is, how to use it, and the best products to try.

Everything to know about walnut oil for skin

What is walnut oil?

Walnut oil, also known as juglans regia seed oil, is an oil extracted from walnut meats. Walnuts are typically regarded as one of the healthiest nuts, and some studies show that simply consuming it will improve skin health. When used topically, it has even more skin advantages.

Walnut oil is primarily a moisturising and skin-conditioning ingredient. According to research, it promotes better skin health by promoting quicker wound healing and treating various skin conditions.

Walnut oil is high in antioxidants (due to the high concentration of vitamin E) and omega-3 fatty acids (which, according to research, effectively restores and softens skin). These are also high in vitamin B5, which has anti-inflammatory, hydrating, and healing properties. It also includes significant quantities of linolenic and oleic acid, which experts say provides great moisturising and skin barrier-repairing properties.

Experts advise to not use walnut oil on oily or acne-prone skin as it contains high quantities of oleic acid, which can create clogged pores and increase breakouts.

Benefits of Walnut Oil for skin

Improves dryness and itchiness:

Due to the presence of significant quantities of linolenic and oleic acid, it is undoubtedly a good remedy for dry and irritated skin.

Reduces signs of ageing:

Walnut oil, which contains vitamin B5 and other antioxidants, also helps to reduce the signs of ageing. Also, due of the high amounts of moisture it gives, the skin retains a young radiance.

Moisturises the skin:

It is high in emollients, which makes it an excellent moisturiser for softening skin and improving barrier function.

Protects against environmental stressors:

Walnut oil, which is rich in vitamin E and antioxidants, is one of the most effective ways to protect against environmental stressors like pollution and damaging sun rays.

Repairs skin barrier:

It is highly effective in repairing the skin barrier, improving hydration and suppleness, thanks to a heaping dose of emollients and omega fatty acids.

Considerations before adding walnut oil to your skincare routine

Walnut oil, according to experts, is a safe and effective ingredient that should work for most skin types. In fact, the Environmental Working Group considers the ingredient to be extremely low-risk. However, people with oily or acne-prone skin should exercise caution, as the oleic acid present in walnut oil can clog pores and trigger breakouts. Those who are sensitive to tree nuts should tread cautiously while using walnut oil, since unprocessed oil fractions may cause an allergic reaction.

Another issue with walnut oil is its propensity to oxidise. Fortunately, the correct packaging may mitigate this. Look for cases that are airless (or at least air-restrictive), as well as opaque packaging.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock