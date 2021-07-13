When it comes to ancient Ayurvedic wisdom, saffron is one of the most valued ingredients when it comes to beauty. It is for this reason that Kumkumadi tailam is revered as the ‘Miraculous Elixir’. Kumkumadi oil, loosely translated as saffron oil, is a combination of 21 herbal ingredients that are said to treat multiple skin issues.

While this powerhouse blend has been around for years, it is now gaining popularity in the burgeoning homegrown beauty space. Making its presence felt both in its original form and also as a part of skin care products such as serums, sunscreens, scrubs, and under-eye creams.

What’s in the Kumkumadi oil?

“Kumkumadi Tailam or facial oil consists of 100% natural herbs, essential oils, and cold-pressed vegetable oils. It is organic, vegan, paraben-free, and sulphate free. It is a blend of several ayurvedic herbs and pure essential oils such as Saffron, Sandalwood, Vetiver, Sesame oil, Turmeric extracts, Rose oil, Manjishtha, Almond oil,” shares aromatherapist and cosmetologist, Pooja Nagdev who is also the founder at INATUR, that has a few Kumkumadi products in their roster. One of the defining ingredients in oil is saffron which also earns the oil the moniker of saffron oil, although the base oil is usually sesame.

What are the benefits?

The reason behind Kumkumadi oil’s growing popularity is its ability to tackle various skin issues and types. Broadly speaking it is said to reduce signs of ageing like wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots, blemishes, and pimples. It is also said to help in reducing hyper-pigmentation, a common issue with Indian skin and also help fight against common allergies and infections.

Its key ingredient Saffron oil helps lighten skin tone and illuminate it from within — turmeric treats cuts, burns and acne, sandal oil smoothens skin, liquorice reduces spots and so on and so forth. High on antioxidants, the oil reduces the inflammatory response of the skin that causes pigmentation and also works as an antibacterial ingredient in tackling acne-related issues. The ancient science of Ayurveda basically passes on all its best skincare treatments in one highly concentrated serum.

How to use the Kumkumadi oil?

Keeping the sticky and thick nature of the oil in mind, it is suggested that you use it sparing on your skin. A clean, thoroughly washed face is the right canvas for the oil. Just a few drops massaged on your face should do the trick. Let the oil stay overnight or at least for 2-3 hours before you wash it off for maximum effectiveness.

Header and feature image: Courtesy Shutterstock.