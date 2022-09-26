Neck acne: What is it and how to get rid of it, plus best products

Read this before you pick and pop. When we think about acne, most of us envision acne on the cheeks or hormonal breakouts on the jawline. While the face is generally the spot for these unwanted guests, the reality is that you may get a pimple anywhere on your body, including your neck. Yes, neck acne is a pretty common. Read on to find out what’s causing your neck acne, as well as expert-approved tips and tricks for getting rid of it.

What is neck acne?

While you might have whiteheads and blackheads, your neck acne is more likely to show as a cyst or underneath pimple that takes some time to come to light. The reason for this is because breakouts on the neck are often hormonal in nature. The classic spot for hormonal breakouts, according to experts, is the bottom one-third of the face, jawline, and sides of the neck. These pimples are usually deep and inflamed red bumps that appear one week before your menstrual cycle.

According to experts, the neck, like the jawline, has a high concentration of sebaceous glands (called oil glands) that produce more oil and cause acne flare-ups when hormones fluctuate.

What are the main causes of neck acne?

Acne on the neck is often caused by the same factors that cause acne on the face. According to experts, it is frequently caused by a combination of inflammation and overactive oil glands caused by genetics or hormones. Furthermore, using the incorrect skincare products or ingredients for your skin type might result in clogged pores and/or irritation, which can cause neck acne. And, as everywhere else, stress can cause breakouts in the neck.

However, due of its location, neck acne might have distinct triggers, and friction from clothes or accessories, shaving, excessive sweating, or comedogenic haircare products are frequently to blame. Neck acne frequently occurs when your hair, with its many oil-based products, rubs against your neck, or when jewellery or clothing interacts with sweat on your neck, triggering a reaction.

How can you get rid of neck acne?

The good news is that, even if your neck acne is caused by anything specific, you can still apply the same at-home and in-office treatments you would for your face. Ingredients like benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, and sulphur are helpful for clearing out pores, reducing inflammation, and destroying acne-causing bacteria, just like they are for acne on the face.

If you have active breakouts around your neck, alternate between using an acne-specific wash and an exfoliating cleanser in the shower instead of a standard body wash. When using these ingredients, keep your neck hydrated and wear sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.

In addition to these at-home treatments, an in-office treatment may be the answer to your neck acne issues. According to experts, a combination approach that includes chemical peels, resurfacing lasers, and microneedling, as well as radiofrequency-based devices, is the most effective for fighting acne and scarring on and off the face. However, it is important to remember that what is best for each individual will vary, and having a personalised consultation with someone who understands your skin and your goals is essential because any treatment intended to improve scarring can also cause unwanted scarring if planned or performed incorrectly.

Conclusion

Although the neck isn’t typically the first thing that comes to mind when we think of acne, it’s just as prone to outbreaks as any other region of the body, if not more. Acne of all types can arise on the neck, but the more severe pustules, papules, nodules, and cysts are more prevalent and more difficult to treat.

Breakouts can be caused by a variety of reasons, including hormonal imbalances and stress, as well as comedogenic hair products and even specific apparel. Neck acne, like acne on the face, can be treated in a variety of methods, including employing acne-fighting products and prescription medications at home or visiting your dermatologist’s office for microneedling, laser resurfacing, chemical peels, and other procedures.

All Images: Courtesy Pexels