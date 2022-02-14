ByeByeBreakouts: Everything to avoid when you’re breaking out

Breakouts can be tricky to trace. Is it hormones? A seasonal reaction? Something you ate? Stress? Lack of sleep? When suffering from a highly offensive breakout that refuses to go away, the best plan of action is to perform an elimination practice. Here are a few things to avoid.

Things to avoid when you’re breaking out

Sugar

Processed sugars cause an increase in insulin, which sets off a chain reaction of other hormone responses. If hormones are an issue, you want to do everything to stay calm, cool, and collected from the inside out. Natural sugars are good in moderation but avoid chocolate until things settle down.

Dairy

This isn’t applicable to everyone, but the whey protein, sugars, and hormones in commercial dairy milk will induce hormonal changes in the majority of individuals. If you’re uncertain, skip it.

Alcohol

While a glass or two of wine won’t affect you, excessive alcohol consumption affects our liver’s capacity to detox. It’s also inflammatory, heavy in sugar (wine, beer, and cocktails), and dehydrates the body of necessary fluids, electrolytes, and trace minerals.

Heavyweight moisturisers

It’s essential to moisturise. You don’t want to miss this step when experiencing breakouts since dry skin will overcompensate by creating more sebum, aggravating the problem. You just don’t want to overload already stressed skin with heavy oils that might block pores. Stick to something lightweight.

Constantly touching the face

Don’t touch your face under any circumstances (unless while cleaning or applying products and/or makeup). Your fingers are insanely filthy from touching phones, doorknobs, keys, laptops, and so on. It’s extremely unhygienic and a big no.

Dehydration

Remember to drink water, your skin will thank you later. Dehydrated skin creates a compromised barrier that makes it more difficult to keep bacteria and debris out. Hydrate to maintain a barrier supple and vibrant and to ensure that you get enough electrolytes as well as water.

Hydrogenated Oils

Because the inclusion of hydrogen makes the oils exceptionally shelf-stable, these modified oils are found in the majority of preserved and packaged goods. As one could expect, this is neither healthy nor natural for the body. Not only are these oils inflammatory, but they are also connected with insulin growth factor concentrations, which increase the production of hormones that might cause acne.

Fatigue

Skin healing is connected with deep, restorative sleep. When we sleep, our bodies go into major repair mode, therefore the more beauty sleep we get, the smoother our skin. If you have a breakout, limit your screen time before bedtime and get some shut-eye ASAP.

All used fabrics

To minimise breaking out and spread of infection, always change pillowcases and towels after use. You don’t need a large supply of either; simply wash them as often as possible, even if it means hand-washing in the sink. However, be thorough.

