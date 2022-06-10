It’s an extraordinary day, disruptor skincare brand The Ordinary is now in India

It’s difficult to put down an introduction to a brand that’s already a part of the Indian beauty vocabulary yet new to it. Skincare disruptor brand, The Ordinary is finally in India and available on Nykaa, and the excitement is palpable.

Your introduction to The Ordinary might be through TikTok videos or perhaps even the skincare routine of stars like Kim Kardashian and Doja Cat, it’s their promise of science-backed skincare that made them such a global phenomenon. The basic concept behind The Ordinary is stripping back unnecessary packaging, transparent active ingredients, and reasonable prices. A benchmark it brings to India with its most beloved products – Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5, Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%, Vitamin C Suspension 23% + HA Spheres 2%, AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution amongst others.

Launched in 2013, The Ordinary is a part of the Canadian multi-brand company, DECIEM group which now comes under the Estee Lauder umbrella. It’s a global phenomenon whose popularity is because of its science-backed formulations. The brand’s top-selling product is the Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%, a skin blemish serum (Rs 600) which according to the company, sells almost every second globally. The prices of The Ordinary products are almost at par with global ones, ensuring it will give tough competition to both homegrown and copycat brands. We talk to Prudvi Kaka, Chief Scientific Officer at DECIEM about the brand’s foray into the countries and products perfect for Indian skin.

In conversation with Prudvi Kaka, Chief Scientific Officer at DECIEM about the launch of The Ordinary in India

Tell us about your own skincare routine?

My typical daily skincare routine is quite simple, the products I use regularly include The Ordinary’s Squalane Cleanser, Buffet, Amino Acids + B5, Salicylic Acid 2% Masque, and NIODs Survival 30. For hair, I regularly use The Ordinary’s Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density.

What products from The Ordinary would you highly recommend for Indian skin types and skin issues (especially hyperpigmentation)?

More than a single product, I would recommend any consumer to first build a skincare regimen that maximises the results they desire for their skin. As mentioned, the basic functions of a skincare regimen should always cover adequate cleansing and moisturizing. One might then look to incorporate a hydrator, such as The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 which incorporates 3 different molecular weights of Hyaluronic Acid to achieve multi-depth hydration.

We define hyperpigmentation as specific areas of the skin that display uneven skin tone as compared to the surrounding skin. Once a skincare regimen is established, we recommend adding products to said regimen one at a time. For those who are new to the realm of Vitamin C, we suggest starting off with a product containing Vitamin C derivatives such as The Ordinary Ascorbyl Glucoside Solution 12%, a water-soluble derivative of Vitamin C with a pleasant serum texture that targets uneven skin tone and dull skin. It is important to note that hyperpigmentation is a medical concern, and proper treatment should be discussed with a healthcare professional.

Tell us about The Ordinary’s dedication to transparency that made it such a game-changer in the skincare space?

The Ordinary was born to communicate with authenticity and integrity, and bring to market effective, familiar, and scientific-led technologies at an honest price point. Transparency is an integral part of our DNA, whether it comes to our formulations, communication, and even efficacy. We set out on a mission to be transparent with the customer, and have since seen them become more aware of ingredients and what they are putting on their skin, educating themselves on their skin type, concerns and how to use certain ingredients.

What’s the most important thing to keep in mind when using science-backed skincare?

Our formulations cater to targeted skin concerns, so understanding your skin type and using formulations that will suit your personal needs is of utmost importance. We also recommend researching the percentage of actives being added into a regimen and encouraging users to start at a lower percentage, working their way up.

The basic functions of a skincare regimen should always cover adequate cleansing and moisturizing of the skin. We recommend using no more than three serums in a single regimen for optimal layering and ingredient delivery. We suggest when building a regimen that one starts off with the basics with adequate cleansing. Then, focus on one’s skin concerns of priority by introducing serums that would target those priority concerns, but no more than three at a time in a single routine. Lastly, we recommend finishing off the regimen with a moisturiser.

Tell us about the exciting new launches from the brand?

We’re thrilled to enter the Indian market with The Ordinary’s hero products that have been highly sought after across the globe. It is our aim to provide the Indian consumer all that they need to curate a personalised and highly effective skincare regimen while educating them about the science of skin. Some of my favourites from The Ordinary’s wide product range are the Squalane Cleanser – as an everyday cleanser, Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution – for uneven skin and textural irregularities, Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5- for multi-depth skin hydration, Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA – for moisturization and hydration, Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% that targets signs of congestion and of course, our iconic AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution.

How does the brand plan to educate and introduce its innovative skincare to the Indian consumer?

Education plays an important role. For example, with India’s climate, it is important to keep in mind that direct acids may increase your skin’s sensitivity to the sun, particularly to the possibility of sunburn. This is why we recommend using sunscreen, wearing protective clothing, and limiting sun exposure while using this product, and for one week afterwards. With the introduction of our products into India we plan to continue providing educational content on our products and skincare so everyone gets the best out of our products.

All Images: Courtesy The Ordinary.