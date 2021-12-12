Why every skincare addict needs aloe vera in their routine (plus, the best aloe vera gels in India)

When it comes to hydrated skin, the best ingredient you should be looking out for is aloe vera. The miracle, soothing gel is known for its multiple skin benefits and can be quite a versatile product if used well. We got you all the details on this versatile product and where to buy aloe vera gel this summer.

Benefits of Aloe Vera

“Aloe vera is seen as a home remedy in Indian households, used in many homemade DIY face and hair packs. It is widely known for its soothing properties. It works well as an anti-inflammatory which essentially means it helps bring down inflammation on the skin. It helps in calming sunburns, after-shave cuts, scars, wounds and also acts as a moisturizer. Its gel-like properties help the skin stay hydrated and softens the skin at once,” explains Mikki Singh, Dermatologist at Body craft Skin Clinic.

The benefits of aloe vera are many and whether you opt for a DIY where you freshly use it from your garden or you get your hands on the coolest gels and mists around – every beauty addict must add Aloe Vera into their routine regularly. “Aloe vera contains vitamin C in abundance which enhances its anti-ageing properties It helps in boosting skin cell reproduction and soothes acne. Aloe vera contains polysaccharides that have hydrating and anti-oxidant properties. When it comes to the hair, the rich vitamins and minerals of Aloe vera helps in hair growth and controls dandruff. Applying aloe vera religiously after washing your hair can keep your hair conditioned and keeps the hair soft,” adds Singh.

There are a few home remedies, which you can try to help lessen the damage caused on the skin and hair due to the heat.”Aloe vera is a multitasking, versatile ingredient which is a must-have. Whether you’ve got a sunburn rash, cut, bug bite or other skin irritation, aloe vera can soothe and cool your skin and alleviate any itching, thereby cooling you down and healing you,” explains Dr Jamuna Pai, leading Cosmetic Physician, Author, and Founder in SkinLab. Of course, aloe vera does contain anti-fungal, anti-viral and cell regenerative properties – which makes it the best product to add to your routine if you are looking to keep it healthy and happy. From treating sunburn to helping add hydration to your skin and making sure the ageing process is delayed, aloe vera is a multi-faceted product that can also be used to treat blemishes and scars.

Here’s where you should pick up your next jar of Aloe Vera

Plum Goodness Hello Aloe Just Gel, Rs 395

Buy Here

Available at Plum Goodness

Good Vibes Multi-purpose Gel, Rs 235

Buy Here

Available at Purplle

WOW Skin Science 99% Pure Aloe Vera Gel, Rs 299

Buy Here

Bubblefarm Aloe Vera Gel, Rs 380

Buy Here

Available at Vanity Wagon

Forest Essentials Light Hydrating Moisturising Facial Gel Pure Aloe Vera, Rs 1,550

Buy Here

Available at Forest Essentials

Bon Organics Aloe Vera Gel, Rs 695

Buy Here

Available at Bon Organics

Mamaearth Aloe Vera Gel With Pure Aloe Vera, Rs 399

Buy Here

Available at Nykaa

Vilvah Store Aloe Vera Gel, Rs 390

Buy Here

Available at Vilvah Store

Innisfree Aloe Vera Revital Soothing Gel, Rs 550

Buy Here

Available at Nykaa

Sadhev Aloe Vera Gel with Saffron and Kumkumadi Thailam, Rs 1,500

Buy Here

Available at Sadhev

Lunarah Aloe Vera Jelly, Rs 449

Buy Here

Available at Paavo India

R.K’s Aroma Aloe Vera Gel, Rs 180

Buy Here

Available at R.K’s Aroma

Just Herbs Aloe Vera Facial Massage Gel, Rs 575

Buy Here

Available at Nykaa

Body Cafe Aloe Vera Gel, Rs 500

Buy Here

The Face Shop Jeju Aloe Fresh Soothing Gel, Rs 450

Buy Here

Available at Boddess.com