Winter hand creams to check out that will come in handy

Has the ongoing winter season got your hands super dry? The best way to solve this issue is to use the appropriate winter hand creams. Here’s some you must try.
Winter seasons can get your skin very dry, always making you reach out for a winter cream to keep it soft. Each body part needs special attention at all times and a lot more in winter. You need to moisturise your skin, including your face and body with the right winter creams. Even for the body, creams are formulated specifically for the hands to keep them hydrated and soft. Several options are available in the market, making it confusing for those looking to get one. We have gathered a list of brands that have either come out with winter hand creams of their own or have products that one could use to keep their hands moisturised.
Winter hand creams to invest in right now:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Kimirica hand creams with Tucuma Butter
- Ilana All Time Moisturiser
- Belif The True Cream -Aqua Bomb
- Nivea Soft
- L'Occitane Winter Walk Light Hand Cream
- Dermafique Oleo Restore Hand Serum
- True Frog Hand Cream
- Skin Pantry Body Butter
- Lass Naturals Winter Care
- The Ayurveda Experience Zafaloe Bright Moisture Hand & Body Lotion
- WOW Skin Science Gentle Hand Cream
Kimirica has hand care essentials formulated with plant extracts such as Organic Tucuma Butter and Argan Oil to keep the moisture intact for a longer duration, preventing dryness. It is the perfect solution to your winter problems. With a range of delicious smelling creams, not only will you be moisturised but also smell divine.
Ilana is a natural, non-toxic and unadulterated skincare brand that encourages clean and sustainable formulas. Even their packaging follows ethical practices. The Ilana All Time Moisturiser will help keep your hands hydrated while remaining ethically pure. This non-toxic and safe for the skin product will surely keep your hands soft and help you fight the issue of dry skin. The moisturiser involves green tea and hyaluronic acid, key ingredients to keep you moisturised.
Belif is inspired by 19-century apothecary techniques, offering a unique range of products that follow the meticulous skincare regimen of Koreans. Powered by skin science, it has a hint of modernity while keeping a touch of traditionality with its herb processing methods. Belif’s Aqua Bomb range includes the True Cream that they believe your skin deserves during the harsh winters. It is ultra-lightweight and instantly cools and refreshes the skin, providing intense hydration and a healthy glow. It is clinically proven to increase skin hydration levels by 70%.
4 /11
Nivea is a beloved personal care brand that has been around for a long time. Its products are well known and trusted. Nivea has recently launched Nivea Soft, a moisturising cream that revives the skin and moisturises. It is infused with Jojoba oil and Vitamin E, leaving your skin smooth and supple and with a unique fragrance. The cream is fast absorbing and keeps your skin healthy, the perfect winter hand cream.
L’Occitane is the international retailer of body, face, fragrances and home products. This luxurious brand has a variety of premium products formulated with only the best. The limited-edition L’Occitane Winter Walk light hand cream, enriched with shea butter, is one of the premium products that’s a winter hand cream. It helps with nourishment, protection and softens skin, leaving behind a mixed scent of figs and mandarin, coming in a whipped form.
Dermafique is a skincare brand launched predominantly, keeping Indian skin needs in mind. It offers skincare products designed to nourish, clarify, illuminate and balance the skin. Their Oleo Restore Hand Serum is ideal as a winter hand cream as it heals dryness over time and helps prevent collagen breakdown, giving your hands a younger look. With Vitamin E in it, it keeps the skin soft and helps retain moisture.
7 /11
Staying true to its name, True Frog, a personal care brand, makes sure its products are safe, effective and true to you. Its products consist of ethically derived ingredients and sensitively processed extracts, all non-toxic and free of harmful chemicals. Not only that, but they are also vegan and cruelty-free. The ideal option for a winter hand cream, it hydrates and repairs the dryness of the hands at the same time. It contains Shea Butter and Olive Extract, refreshing the hands from the inside out.
8 /11
Skin Pantry has a range of handcrafted products made of organic ingredients and absolutely chemical-free. Their ingredients are both locally and globally sourced, are plant-based, vegan and cruelty-free. Their body butter is an essential of the winter season. Available in many flavours, it is rich and fluffy in consistency, melting right into your skin. Who wouldn’t want a winter hand cream that hydrates and makes you smell heavenly? It will definitely leave your skin smooth like butter.
Lass Naturals is a global brand manufacturing natural products for each part of your body and skin. It combines the ancient science of Ayurveda and modern technology to create a wide range of products containing a combination of rare Indian herbs and essential oils. It offers a specialised line of winter care products, such as cold cream, moisturising lotion, and body butter, which are great to use during the colder months. These winter hand creams will leave your hands smooth and hydrated, needed during winters.
The Ayurveda Experience reimagines ancient science and wisdom, turning them into self-care products for the modern world. It is safe, natural and effective, made of pure, potent ingredients that are often several years old, proving the formulation’s efficacy. Its Zafaloe Bright Moisture Hand & Body Lotion intensely moisturises and nurtures the skin with its ultra-light, melt-into-skin finish, leaving your hands feeling soft.
WOW Skin Science has a range of products for the skin, keeping it healthy. Their vast range of products is pure, natural, health-friendly, containing no harmful synthetic chemicals. Their gentle hand creams come in a range of 3 different smells, enriched with the best of ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, shea & cocoa butter, and vitamin E that works towards keeping your hands smooth, soft and silky. The hand cream also boosts your moisture levels and combats dehydration, which our hands often experience during the winter.
Hero Image Courtesy: L’Occitane; Featured Image Courtesy: The Skin Pantry Website.