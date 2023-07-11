8 Homegrown oud and attar fragrances for a sweet smelling summer

All fragrance fanatics will have a great time updating their scent collections this summer, courtesy of these homegrown oud and attar brands waiting to be added to your vanities.

This summer, treat yourself to some of the finest fragrances, filled to the brim with woody notes and floral hints and smell rich all day! The balmy weather calls for a few long-lasting additions to our fragrance collection and what better than the luxury scent of ouds and attars? All we need is that one good spritz of our favourite scents to get through the day. Speaking of which, since we all dream of smelling good, it’s time to make way for some of the most luxurious summer fragrances in your vanities. With the mercury rising every day, take your summer fragrances up a notch by investing in these oud and attar brands promising luxury in a bottle alongside long-lasting aromas all day.

Update your fragrance collection with these oud and attar perfumes:

Kastoor: Armour

Kastoor’s homegrown fragrances offer a nostalgic connection with one’s roots. Offering a collection of “Modern Ittars” which suit each purpose in the modern world while deriving aromas from a rich history of the past. One of the finest summer fragrances- Armour by Kastoor is a combination of wood, spice and vanilla. Atlas cedar, Oakmoss and Patchouli provide a woody touch to this strong fragrance. Cardamom, Cinnamon, Pepper and Vanilla aerated in sandalwood add to the earthy tones of the scent.

Ajmal: Rose Wood

It is a global fragrance brand known for its homegrown attars and perfumes. Crafted using Indian raw materials in their pure form to delicately prepare the well-known attars of today. Rose Wood is one of the most wanted spicy woody fragrances combined with the tenderness of rose. It is an earthy perfume with an incredible balance of orange blossom, pink pepper and musk at the top, heart and base respectively.

Olfa Originals: Oud Obsédé

Another big name in the perfume industry, Olfa Originals derives its enchanting odours from Nur Jahan’s scents preserved by the brand’s ancestors. Oud Obsédé is a unisex fragrance with a heart of amber combined with lavender, tonka beans and a base of tobacco. It is handcrafted using one of the most expensive raw materials- oud. The overall amalgamation of elements will surely add charm to your special days.

Boond Fragrances: Motiya

A lockdown startup from Kannauj- the perfume capital of India, Boond is a purely natural Indian fragrance brand. Motiya by Boond is a flowery fragrance made using real jasmine flowers. The process of perfume making at Boond dates back to 1000 AD and is significant in its variety of natural fragrances. What makes the brand stand out is its packaging which comes with a custom-made poem and a handwritten note. This attar perfume original truly makes you feel Indian in every sense.

Attar Kannauj : Shamana

A blend of herbs, spices and essential oils, Shamana by Attar Kannauj is an exotic scent to add to your list. With a base of pure sandalwood, the aroma is to die for! It promises long-lasting odour and mood enhancement properties. It is also used as a traditional medicine in aromatherapy and soothes and heals skin in hot weather, making it perfect for summer.

Isak Fragrances: Sunshine & Me Attar

An everyday use attar, Sunshine and Me is a citric scent with a top of lemon and marine. It is a morning perfume to leave you vibrant and aromatic the entire day. Featured on Shark Tank India for its beautifully manufactured natural attars, it presents a wide range of fine fragrances and home odours. All can be purchased from their website leaving you thrilled and excited with each new variant.

Duze: White Oudh Attar

A global name in the fragrance sector, DUZE is a natural, long-lasting attar brand for both men and women. It uses natural woods and hydro-distillation methods to prepare alcohol-free scents. White Oudh has a 100% of sandalwood base with essential oils. All attars of the brand are famous worldwide, making it one of the first attar makers in India.

My Perfume Select: Oud Issey

This saffron-infused scent with aromatic eucalyptus and raspberry combined with bergamot will surely get a thumbs up. Oud Issey’s charm is brought to life with Cambodian oud oil. With raspberry, rose and amber, it smells earthy with a tropical touch. Do give this best attar perfume a try if you are a passionate oud lover!

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image: Courtesy Kastoor.