Tattoo artists on what’s the fuss about white ink tattoos

The white ink tattoo trend has been doing its rounds around the internet, a recent practice that drops the usual bold black or coloured ink to opt for a fairly minimalist look. With multiple ideas and beliefs around the concept, the appeal of the fad is a constantly discussed topic. Noted tattooists from across the country decode for you, what the white ink tattoo really is about.

Tattoo culture is at an all-time high where more often than not an individual sports at least one hidden tattoo and that is, if one isn’t already covered in multiple tattoos. The practice of beautification of the skin by permanently etching artwork in ink has been seen in a negative light as well, where it has risked corporate or army employment. However, with time tattoos become normalised in India, from celebrities and athletes to the average teenager getting inked; having a tattoo isn’t that uncommon at all.

“Tattoos have indeed become more mainstream over the years. Several factors contribute to this trend. Firstly, societal attitudes towards tattoos have evolved, with tattoos being increasingly accepted in various professional and social settings. Celebrities and influencers openly flaunt their ink, which further normalizes tattoo culture. Additionally, the tattoo industry has diversified and expanded its offerings, accommodating a wide range of styles, from traditional to contemporary, and a broader clientele. The accessibility of information and social media platforms has allowed tattoo artists to showcase their work.” Says Saunak Roy from Delhi’s Devil’z Tattooz.

While tattoos become the norm, the growing white ink trend takes an uncommon approach to the art of tattooing. The subtler option, that many even opt for as a gateway into getting inked. “The allure of these tattoos lies in the idea that you can have a secret piece of art on your skin, subtly hidden from view – who doesn’t appreciate a touch of mystery?” says Micky Malani, the Co-Founder of BodyCanvas Tattoos, Mumbai. “The key difference lies in the subtlety; white ink tattoos are often less noticeable, which can be appealing to individuals who prefer a more discreet or minimalist aesthetic,” Saunak Roy adds. The trait of minimalism has taken the world by storm in all aspects, also adding to the appeal of these tattoos.

The tattooists were also unanimous in their perspective of white ink tattoos looking like scars, which may be the goal for individuals vying for the aestheticism of an edgy scar and a turn-off for others. “We do advise our clients with white ink tattoos to apply extra sunscreen and SPF protection to preserve the delicate nature of these tattoos. They are barely noticeable and appear almost like a subtle, smooth scar,” says Micky Malani about the aftercare of these scar-like inkworks.

Another assumption made about the tattoos is that while they are barely visible on lighter skin tones, they stand out on darker skin. Many might choose white ink believing it will stand out on them. Bandra-based tattooist, Zaheer Chhatriwala tells us how it really works, “See, it is the lightest colour. And in that as well, the logic applies is that if you’re using light colours, you make sure that the skin tone is also a lighter skin tone. Right. The colours pop. It’s basically like you have a white colour canvas. Your lemon-yellow colour will stand out on it. But if you have a brown colour canvas, the lemon-yellow colour won’t stand out. The same happens with skin tones.” The visibility of the white ink tattoo is a con when it comes to getting a bolder design that stands out. It would then have to be done in black or accompanied by it. Or even with the use of white on black as Prashanth Chandrasekhar from Bangalore’s renowned Skindeep notes, “White-on-black tattoos normally work for people who have parts of their body fully blackened with ink. Complete black. Now when a double or triple session of a white pattern is punched hard into it, the style does look unique. And works for a few people” A proposed alternative use of the white ink for a bolder look.

White ink tattoos appear to be attractive as a social media trend, the intricate webs of white in aesthetic designs act as an alluring bait for the average tattoo junkie. However, while the perks of subtility remain, the cons are many says Zaheer Chhatriwala, “It’s just a waste because you might have to come in for a touch-up again and again. It looks good on pictures and photos, but in reality, it just doesn’t stand out to us. It’ll look good for like a month or two. And then it starts, you know, it doesn’t age well. So, after a couple of years, or even within one year, your tattoo won’t look the best. no detail is going to stand out.” To which Prashanth Chandrashekar adds, “White ink tattoos are a myth. As in lot of people do these tattoos but in the long run, they don’t look like the images you find on the internet. They look like a faded dull mark on the skin over time.”

The nuanced visibility of the white ink tattoo and its tendency to fade into a scar-like mark seems to be the trend’s biggest takeaway. For many less committed to the concept of bold and permanent inkwork on their bodies in search of subtle self-expression, it may work out to a benefit. But for the ones looking to invest long-term in bold tattoo art on their body, it is not the best idea we deter. The popularity surge of these white-ink tattoos is an undeniable fact and it will remain another form of sought-after tattoo work among the various other types of tattoo art.

As Mickey Malani, Co-founder of BodyCanvas Tattoos rightly says, “The tattoo industry is booming, with new trends continually inspiring our clients to get more ink. Whether it’s a simple fine line tattoo, a geometric pattern, a miniature design, or a full sleeve or back piece, clients with existing tattoos are eager to embrace these new trends and stay current in this ever-evolving industry.”

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Pinterest