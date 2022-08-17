The beauty launches that us buzzing with excitement this August

The world of beauty is always buzzing. From new products, and celebrity collaborations to store openings (and even new trends), there’s always something new to talk about. We round up the best beauty launches that made our heads turn this month.

Masaba Gupta launched her own beauty label

Fashion designer and now, actor Masaba Gupta isn’t new to the beauty game. After a successful collaboration with Nykaa, she’s now launched her own cosmo-wellness brand, LoveChild. What does it entail? Colour cosmetics, skincare, and wellness solutions, that are focused on inclusivity. Masaba, herself, is the poster child for breaking stereotypes and the beauty label promises to do exactly that with their products suited for all skin tones and indigenous characteristics. The packaging is done in her signature style with quirky prints and eclectic colours. The first phase of the launch saw bullet lipsticks, liquid matte ones, nail paints, face mists, intimate wipes, and wellness oils. It’s an interesting mix and one that looks at a deeper understanding of Indian skin types and beauty practices.

Kate Hudson collaborated with Juice Beauty

The friendship between Juice Beauty founder, Karen Behnke and Hollywood actor Kate Hudson has seen the test of time. It was Behnke who introduced Hudson to the idea of clean and green beauty (almost 15 years back), so the collaboration between the two was an organic one. Collaborating with Kate Hudson, Juice Beauty recently launched the Revitalising Acacia + Rose Powder Mask. This customisable, self-care experience includes antioxidant-rich acacia powder that locks in moisture, and rose petal phytopigment powder which is a Vitamin C-rich natural toner. Alongside organic aloe vera powder, grape skin powder, olive leaf powder, hyaluronic acid, and illite clay. Organic ingredients and sustainable packaging, the product fits perfectly with Kate Hudson’s idea of clean beauty launches.

NASO Profumi created fragrant sanitisers with SAN-IT

Raise your hands if a sanitiser has become one of your most-used skincare product. Yes ours too, hence the launch of fragrant sanitisers caused much flurry. Homegrown label, NASO Profumi has created a luxurious line of sweet-smelling sanitisers with SAN-IT. The fragrance – black currant infused in lilac and tamarind with hints of bergamot. It’s a mix of Italian and Indian scents that is fruity yet mildly spicy. The sanitisers are designed to moisture and protect your hands with the added advantage of not smelling like pure alcohol.

Clean beauty platform Sublime Life opened its first physical store

The journey of discovering sustainable, ethical products is dotted with doubt. It’s for this reason, we rely on a handful of clean beauty platforms to make our job easier. Amongst them is Sublime Life founded by Deep Lalvani, a plastic-neutral platform with environment-friendly practices and products. The platform is now gearing up to launch its first physical store in Gurgaon. Launching on August 26 at 32nd Avenue, it’s a must-stop for all your clean skincare, haircare, bath and body and also K-beauty essentials.

The Aveda X Nykaa salon opens doors in Delhi

Your hair is going to thank us after reading this, after all, there’s nary a strand that doesn’t love the professional luxury hair care label, Aveda. After launching in Bengaluru, the brand opened the Aveda salon in Khan Market. Spread over 1400sq. ft, it’s a tranquil zone for all your hair experiences. Colour, cut, styling, and just rejuvenating services for your hair. From spa rooms, and manicure-pedicure stations to botanical treatments, there’s plenty on offer.

All Images: Courtesy brands.