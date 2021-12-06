The Chanel beauty advent calendar debacle and 6 to consider buying this year

Christmas is near and brands are already out with advent calendars. Although a particular calendar was trolled for its price and content, few are money well spent.

The beauty advent calendar rush begins just in time for the fun of opening one every day leading up to Christmas, receiving a surprise each day. Influencers and people alike shoot themselves opening each flap, including people who can’t get their hands on the calendars into the festivities. This year was not much different, with everyone investing and vlogging their journey to opening up surprises, except for the whole Chanel’s beauty advent calendar debacle.

Here’s what went down:

A TikTok user Elise Harmon had never seen a Chanel advent calendar and decided to invest in one, costing $825. While that may sound expensive, no one would think less of Chanel. Well, Elise Harmon proved that wrong. She made a video on TikTok unboxing the calendar to show what would be inside each box. To her and everyone else’s surprise, the first box contained stickers, not something you’d imagine in an $825 advent calendar.

As she continued to open each box in anticipation of getting products worth the calendar’s price, she unboxed full-size versions of hand cream, fragrance and lipsticks, which seemed to make the price reasonable. But those luxury items were it, as the rest of the box included a magnet, a flipbook, an empty dustbag and more stickers. The influential fashion watchdog group Diet Prada also took to their Instagram to share her horrors. In the wake of the whole fiasco, Chanel blocked Elise Harmon.

It seems like no one would be investing in Chanel’s beauty advent calendar, but there are a few that still deserve your attention.