The Chanel beauty advent calendar debacle and 6 to consider buying this year

Christmas is near and brands are already out with advent calendars. Although a particular calendar was trolled for its price and content, few are money well spent.
The beauty advent calendar rush begins just in time for the fun of opening one every day leading up to Christmas, receiving a surprise each day. Influencers and people alike shoot themselves opening each flap, including people who can’t get their hands on the calendars into the festivities. This year was not much different, with everyone investing and vlogging their journey to opening up surprises, except for the whole Chanel’s beauty advent calendar debacle.
Here’s what went down:
A TikTok user Elise Harmon had never seen a Chanel advent calendar and decided to invest in one, costing $825. While that may sound expensive, no one would think less of Chanel. Well, Elise Harmon proved that wrong. She made a video on TikTok unboxing the calendar to show what would be inside each box. To her and everyone else’s surprise, the first box contained stickers, not something you’d imagine in an $825 advent calendar.
As she continued to open each box in anticipation of getting products worth the calendar’s price, she unboxed full-size versions of hand cream, fragrance and lipsticks, which seemed to make the price reasonable. But those luxury items were it, as the rest of the box included a magnet, a flipbook, an empty dustbag and more stickers. The influential fashion watchdog group Diet Prada also took to their Instagram to share her horrors. In the wake of the whole fiasco, Chanel blocked Elise Harmon.
It seems like no one would be investing in Chanel’s beauty advent calendar, but there are a few that still deserve your attention.
Six beauty advent calendars that are actually worth buying:
Jump To / Table of Contents
The NYX Professional advent calendar will surely make you say gimme-gimme more. This 24-piece beauty advent calendar features the iconic and best-selling face, eye and lip products in mini and full sizes. The hidden gems are either a classic or a newbie to NYX or exclusive to the holiday season. Without revealing much, the products in the beauty calendar will make you look like a superstar every day, so get unboxing now.
Luxury brand L’Occitane is famous for its body, face, fragrances and home products. They have included all the perfect self-care items you’d need this holiday season in their beauty advent calendar. Ranging from shampoo, conditioner, soap, creams of various types, serum, oil and more, this beauty calendar is ideal for those looking to relax and rejuvenate. Each box in this classic beauty advent calendar holds their most-loved essential products made with ingredients curated by their cherished producers.
As most people know, Florence by Mills is a clean beauty brand by the incredibly talented Millie Bobby Brown. She has also dipped her toes into the world of advent calendars, coming out with their very own beauty and skincare 12-day advent calendar. This vegan and cruelty-free calendar include beauty and skincare goodies guaranteed to brighten your winter mornings, as per the brand. Get into the flow of the holidays this season with this fun beauty advent calendar.
Makeup Revolution’s beauty advent calendar seems to be a revolution of the season featuring 25 days of new and exclusive products and accessories. Claimed to be the ultimate beauty calendar for those who are beauty-obsessed, this calendar includes lipsticks, highlighters, lip glosses, makeup brushes and much more. Each product, once unboxed, can be used to create some revolutionary looks for this holiday season and many more days to come.
Feelunique’s beauty advent calendar for this holiday season will be their best yet, with no fewer than 27 items. A luxurious mix of new and iconic picks from Charlotte Tilbury, By Terry, Clarins, Wishful, Laura Mercier, Huda Beauty, First Aid Beauty, to name a few, are all the brands you’ll find in one calendar to make you feel unique. The products worth over £385 are concrete and of great use all throughout. Considering how fast they sold out the previous years, there’s no time like the present to get your hands on this unique beauty advent calendar.
Lancôme’s beauty advent calendar for this season includes skincare, body care, and makeup that are all-time favourites. Uniquely packaged, this beauty advent calendar is both versatile and limited edition. The packaging features a beautiful skyline of Paris with the Eiffel Tower as a pop-up in the middle. Each box in the shape of a house holds a surprise, ready to be opened and enjoyed.
Hero Image: Courtesy Feelunique Instagram; Featured Image: Courtesy L’OCCITANE India Instagram.