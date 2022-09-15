The simple yet effective way Manushi Chhillar takes care of her skin

Former Miss World and Bollywood actor Manushi Chhillar walks us through her beauty routine. This includes the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum that’s been a revolutionary addition to her skincare regime, especially keeping her hectic schedule in mind.

We would all like to believe that people in the limelight are all born with great skin. Busting this myth and sharing her skincare secrets is Manushi Chhillar. Whether it’s travelling the world as a part of her beauty pageant schedule or hectic days shooting for the Bollywood epic drama, ‘Samrat Prithviraj‘, Chhillar knows it’s important to keep your skin in check. We talk to the star about the simple yet effective way she keeps her skin glowing.

Manushi Chillar on her beauty secrets and skincare regime:

What is your definition of beauty?

I think my definition of beauty would be to be yourself, be confident about who you are. I think I find people who take care of themselves very, very beautiful and who are unapologetically themselves very, very beautiful. So, I think that’s my definition of beauty.

What is your AM skincare regime?

My AM beauty routine is cleansing my face in the morning, using a good serum and of course, the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum which protects my skin during the day and going in with the moisturiser to lock that in and finally SPF.

What are the makeup essentials you always carry with you?

I carry my entire makeup kit with me because you never know when you might need it. However, the few things that are always in my bag are the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum for moisturising my skin. I always carry a powder, my lipstick and I think a small hand mirror.

All Images: Courtesy Estée Lauder.