The smudge-proof way to apply liquid lipstick and the best new launches

Contrary to how it appears, lipstick application is an art form. It’s a combination of skill and patience, one that takes time to perfect. If you’re always left with a smudged lipstick or annoyed with constant touch-ups then our guide to applying liquid lipstick is sure to come in handy. Added bonus, a curation of budget-friendly liquid lipsticks in a host of colours.

As a lipstick novice, I can assure you that the number of times I have walked into a party with lipstick on my teeth or a slight smear is more than the total number of lipsticks I own. Embarrassed by these little bloopers, I decided to take things into my own hand and master the art of applying lipsticks. The first step I discovered was finding the correct tools or in this case, liquid lipsticks. We have a great round-up of matte liquid lipsticks to make the selection easier.

Use a lip scrub: The first step in a smudge-free application of liquid lipstick is preparing the base or in this case your lips. A smooth canvas will ensure that the lip product glides instead of leaving deposits. Exfoliating your lips with a gentle scrub will help to retain their natural moisture and also get rid of loose skin.

Apply a lip balm: Applying a lip balm a few minutes prior to the liquid lipstick is also a great hack to ensure a soft, smooth, and supple base. Once the lip balm has been absorbed you can gently blot away the excess with a blotting sheet.

Add a base layer: Once your lips are plumped and ready, you can use a lip primer to fill in the cracks on the lips. One can also opt for using a lightweight concealer or foundation to even out fine lines, hyperpigmentation, or uneven colouring on the lips. This little step is of prime importance and prepares the lips for long-stay lipstick application.

Define your lips: Liquid lipsticks despite their lasting effects have a tendency to bleed or stray from the lines at the time of application. It is therefore advisable to line your lips carefully using a liner in the same or similar shade. This allows you to define your lip shape and ensure smooth application. The best part of tracing your lips is that you can make them appear fuller.

Paint your lips: Now onto the most crucial step which is the smudge-free application of liquid lipsticks. The correct method to achieve this is by starting it from the centre of your lips and not the edges. You can even draw an X on the cupid’s bow and spread it evenly from there. Liquid lipsticks are highly pigmented therefore it’s important to apply them in multiple thin layers, one coat at a time (with a minutes gap to let it dry). This allows you to get a smoother finish and a flawless application. One can also use a flat brush to ensure clean lines.

“I personally like to apply two quotes of the liquid lipsticks,” shares Namrata Soni, celebrity makeup artist and founder of Simply Nam. “Apply the first layer, blend it with a lip brush, and then go in with the second layer for full coverage and more opaqueness. Do not allow the layers to dry too much in between the steps. So immediately after the first layer is applied, quickly blend it with a lip brush and then apply the second layer right away. This enables to maintain the intensity of the colour and since both the layers dry together at the same time it allows the lipstick to last longer and at the same time will not allow your lips to appear dehydrated and chapped.”

The final finish: Always blot off your lipstick on a tissue/blotting paper to remove excess and prevent slippage. If you feel there might have been some feathery ends hide the unevenness with a lip brush and concealer. A full-coverage concealer hides any flaws and ensures that your lipstick stays in place for longer.

So if you’ve got your liquid lipstick application pat-down, always remember to carefully remove the remnants at the end of the night. Use an oil-based makeup remover to get rid of the strong pigments and keep your lips soft and supple. Here is our selection of liquid lipsticks to achieve this fuller and richer effect.

Header and Featured Image: Courtesy Shutterstock. All Other Images: Brands.