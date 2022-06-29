facebook
Home > Beauty & Grooming > Stash all your beauty and grooming products in one of these top-rated toiletry bags
Stash all your beauty and grooming products in one of these top-rated toiletry bags
Beauty & Grooming
29 Jun 2022 12:00 PM

Stash all your beauty and grooming products in one of these top-rated toiletry bags

Anushka Narula
Stash all your beauty and grooming products in one of these top-rated toiletry bags
Beauty & Grooming
Stash all your beauty and grooming products in one of these top-rated toiletry bags

Toiletry bags are very personal: some of us require a many compartments and concealed details, but others like to dump everything in a basic pouch and call it a day. But, as the ladies say, organising your products is a strategy, no matter how you do it. We picked up the chicest ones in every size and shape to ensure you discover one that’s right for you, whether you’re looking for something to keep your things secure for vacation or simply at home on your vanity.

Get your hands on the chicest toiletry bags

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by fashionlux_lover2 (@fashionlux_lover2)

The advantage of keeping a useful (and aesthetically pleasing) toiletry bag is immeasurable—but finding the proper one isn’t always simple. A decent dopp kit, in our opinion, should include minis of your favourite hair and beauty products as well as larger items such as makeup tools and brushes. It should include a lot of pouches (preferably detachable), multiple sections to help you organise your items, and enough room to suit a 7-step skin routine while remaining small enough to fit in your “one personal item.” Yes, it’s a big ask, but they do exist, and if you discover the appropriate bag, you’ll have one less thing to worry about while on vacation. Read on to pick your favourite

Jump To / Table of Contents

Beaute Secrets Travel Toiletry Bag

1 /15

Beaute Secrets Travel Toiletry Bag

With room to spare, you can fit your cosmetics, skincare, haircare, and anything else you could need in this massive case. Plus, the clear sides allow you to locate the exact product you want without having to hunt for hours.

Price:
Rs 599
shop here
Bagsmart Hanging Hook Toiletry Bag

2 /15

Bagsmart Hanging Hook Toiletry Bag

A hanging bag is one of those items that you didn’t realise you needed until you got one. Even better, this version includes a spill-proof interior, and the clear sections let you to quickly locate all of your products.

Price:
Rs 6,999
shop here
Mai Soli Leather Toiletry Bag

3 /15

Mai Soli Leather Toiletry Bag

This huge main compartment bag is ideal if you can’t bear to part with your full-size products while on vacation.

Price:
Rs 2,269
shop here
Narwey Waterproof Hanging Toiletry Bag

4 /15

Narwey Waterproof Hanging Toiletry Bag

The fun floral print screams “vacation,” even if it lives permanently in your bathroom.

Price:
Rs 799
shop here
Kleio Vegan Leather Toiletry Kit Bag

5 /15

Kleio Vegan Leather Toiletry Kit Bag

This travel toiletry bag is made of high-quality PU with a water-resistant polyester fiber lining. The stitching is well-sewn and extremely long-lasting. The compact travel cosmetic bag organizer’s robust hanging hook allows you to hang this cosmetic bag on the bathroom door, shower rod, or towel rack for quick access to your toiletries and space saving. It includes two zippered main pockets and one exterior zip pocket. It’s ideal and essential for any future vacation plans.

Price:
Rs 1,699
shop here
Bago Hanging Toiletry Bag

6 /15

Bago Hanging Toiletry Bag

This toiletry bag is spacious, compact, and large enough to hold all of your accessories and necessities, like make-up and razors, shaving foam, toothbrush/paste, and more.

Price:
Rs 6,999
shop here
Dagne Dover Hunter Small Neoprene Toiletry Bag

7 /15

Dagne Dover Hunter Small Neoprene Toiletry Bag

Keep your grooming essentials neatly organised with this insulating and shock-absorbent toiletry bag made from lightweight neoprene. A removable zip-top pouch is perfect for organizing small items, while elastic loops accommodate lip balm, razors or travel-size fragrance.

Price:
Rs 3,368
shop here
Miniso Foldable Portable Toiletry Organizer Bag

8 /15

Miniso Foldable Portable Toiletry Organizer Bag

Double stitched in high quality waterproof and dustproof polyester. It is lightweight and easily cleaned. The bag is large enough to hold all of your travel necessities.

Price:
Rs 360
shop here
Gonex Hanging Toiletry Bag

9 /15

Gonex Hanging Toiletry Bag

The whole family is covered with this hanging zip-up bag. It has several compartments that will easily fit your travel essentials.

Price
Rs 4,039
shop here
Lacoste Black Neocroc Large Toiletry Pouch

10 /15

Lacoste Black Neocroc Large Toiletry Pouch

Crafted in lightweight canvas, this toiletry pouch is adorned with a signature green crocodile. It is a travel essential available in a colour. It features a spacious interior with space for all your essentials to be tucked neatly.

Price:
Rs 5,000
shop here
Swiss Military Toiletry Bag

11 /15

Swiss Military Toiletry Bag

Ultra-convenient multi-pocket toilet bag that flips up and hangs anywhere to conveniently display all your toiletries for quick access and organising. Separate wet pockets for storing brush/razor etc and quick access pocket for cologne or deos!

Price:
Rs 1,290
shop here
Hokeeper Heavy Duty Waterproof Hanging Toiletry Bag

12 /15

Hokeeper Heavy Duty Waterproof Hanging Toiletry Bag

This is a sturdy waterproof hanging toiletry bag that is great for travel. It is constructed of high-quality 420d nylon oxford fabric with a waterproof coating to withstand common bathroom toiletries. The lightweight water-resistant fabric is easy to clean and dries quickly.

Price:
On request
shop here
House of Quirk Toiletry Bag

13 /15

House of Quirk Toiletry Bag

This ticks all of the toiletry bag necessary boxes (lightweight, simple to clean) while also adding some organisational bells and whistles. It’s also large enough to accommodate all of your cosmetic essentials without being too cumbersome.

Price:
Rs 499
shop here
Dynotrek Falanma Toiletry Bag

14 /15

Dynotrek Falanma Toiletry Bag

This toiletry bag is simple but classic design, suitable for short trips. The side handle makes the travel bag of toiletries easy to carry, and it can also be used by hanging. This cosmetic bag is of moderate size, can be packed and put in the suitcase, and does not take up too much space.

 

Price:
Rs 999
shop here
Wandf Clear Travel Toiletry Bag

15 /15

Wandf Clear Travel Toiletry Bag

Carry-on packers, rejoice. This clear bag will have you through security in no time, and can be used again and again.

Price:
Rs 4,999
shop here

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What is another name for toiletry bag?

Answer: Toiletry bag is also called a toiletry kit, ditty bag, dopp kit, bathroom bag, toilet article kit, body hygiene kit, travel kit, wash bag, washkit, or wet pack.

Question: What do you put in a toiletries bag?

Answer: A toiletry bag is a portable container—typically a pouch with a drawstring or zippered closure—that holds body hygiene and toiletry supplies such as toothbrush and toothpaste, dental floss, cotton swabs, deodorant, nail clippers, tweezers, soap, shaving supplies, hair brush, tampons, contact lenses and supplies, and similar items while travelling or in other situations where permanent shelves and cupboards are unavailable or impractical to use.

Question: What do you call a men's toiletry bag?

Answer: A Dopp Kit is essentially a men's travel toiletry bag. By definition, a small toilet bag made of leather, vinyl, or cloth that is used to store men's grooming tools when travelling.

Question: What are the types of toiletries bags?

Answer: Toiletry bags are classified into four types: multiple pocket toiletry bags, Dopp Kit or 1-compartment bags, roll-up, hanging toiletry bags, and travel pouch drawstring bags.

Question: How do I choose the ideal toiletry bag?

Answer: The size of your toiletry bag is one of the first things to consider when selecting one. Consider your toiletry essentials, and then seek for toiletry bags that have adequate space for them while still taking up a sensible amount of space in your suitcase or backpack. The second thing to think about is how the toiletries bag is organised. You will essentially have to select between a single compartment toiletry bag and a bag with many compartments. Your material selections are nearly limitless, just as your organisational options.

Travel Essentials toiletry bags travel bag Dopp kit
Anushka Narula
Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.
Fashion Beauty
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.