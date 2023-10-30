Try vampire lips for a minimalistic Halloween makeup look

Spooky season is here and all the vampires and werewolves are coming out to play. Join the Halloween troupe with your own iconic vampire ensemble and channel your inner Edward Cullen with the viral Vampire Lip look.

As the crimson night of Halloween nears, and the conjuring of outfits and makeup begins, the celebration demands eerie fashion and dark glamour. The range of Halloween outfits is many with the freedom of expression that a normal night wouldn’t permit. Be it the use of prosthetics for more graphic details or fake blood and gore, Halloween is the night to go makeup wild. As fashionistas and Halloween enthusiasts gear up with their big and bad Halloween costumes, we bring to you the immensely popular Vampire Lip Makeup, a fairly simple yet sensational look for your lips. These seductively stylized lips are the epitome of Halloween glamour, with its use of a dark ombre for a bewitching vampiric charm. Do it with a twist or go for the classic, do a bit of everything with the Vampire Lip Makeup.

Key elements of the vampire lip makeup

The Vampire lip makeup is a minimalistic hassle-free addition to your spooky costumes that make for the perfect cherry on top. Inspired by the gothic dark aesthetic of the Vampire, creating the look is all about playing with the use of darker shades, black and crimsons for a deep and dramatic lip look.

The key element of the look is the intense red lip colour. Opt for deeper shades of blood-red that come with a matte finish for a dramatic effect, while using a lip liner for sharper lines that bring out the sultry precision of the Vampire look. The ombre effect with a blending of shades outward in a darker aesthetic brings out the eerie appeal of the look mimicking the appearance of fresh blood. Make sure to use high-quality lip products that stay put throughout the night of terrors and festivities. After all, nights are long for vampires on Halloween and you wouldn’t want to lose that charm halfway through.

Step-by-Step Guide

Now while there are multiple iterations to the look as is the case with most iconic makeup trends, we guide you through a simple and classic process for statement Vampire lips that are sure to look their spookiest. Here’s your 5-step guide to the perfect Vampire lip makeup.

Lip Preparation

The essential to a good makeup look begins with proper preparation and care. A lip scrub first to ensure a smooth canvas for your makeup and then the application of a lip balm to keep your lips hydrated. let it sit, and then blot off any excess.

Dark Lip Liner

The next step or the first step of the look is to outline your lips perfectly with a dark lip liner. Overline slightly for an extra sultry pout while keeping the lines sharp and sleek for a classy appearance.

Crimson Red

Choose a matte red lipstick that is deep and bold, the perfect crimson shade that resembles the colour of blood and then apply it generously within the lip liner, filling in your lips with the red.

The Ombre Effect

The ombre effect makes all the difference for a spookier and more well-done finish. use black or very dark burgundy lipstick applied to the centre of your lips and then gently blend it outwards into the red for a blend that stands out. You may create the blend with the outer lip liner as well opting for a less dark look.

Blot and Set

Aftercare is just as necessary as prep. Add the finishing touches by blotting your lips with a tissue and removing excess product. Finish by setting your vampire lips with a translucent gloss for shine and long-lasting appeal.

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Milani Cosmetics