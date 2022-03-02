5 Unique and effective ways I reduced my hair damage

At one end of the spectrum is the desire to have naturally shiny, bouncy hair and at the other end is the urge to give in to colour and heat treatments to achieve the same. The fight between the two is a tough one. If my hair could talk, they’ll tell you sagas about the constant heat damage in my teenage years, the use of harsh water for washing, the occasional yet damaging colour treatments, and even the unattended post-pregnancy hair fall. Most of us, are guilty of similar crimes against our hair. While some hair types are resilient often they succumb to these harsh heat and chemical treatments. In my journey to treat my hair with some TLC (tender love & care), I discovered five simple and effective ways I could reduce and even reverse hair damage.

Simple yet effective ways to reverse hair damage:

The treatment: K-18 Biomimetic Hairscience

Identified as the “next big thing in haircare” by WWD, K18 is a keratin-oriented treatment that visibly reverses hair damage in 4 minutes. Founded by Britta Cox and Suveen Sahib, the product is going viral on TikTok and thankfully, it’s now available in India. The K-18 Biomimetic Hairscience is a leave-in product that heals and repairs damaged keratin bonds within 4 minutes of application post a regular wash. You can opt for this treatment at a salon close to you or simply invest in the bottle and watch your hair transform. Personally, for me, the product has been a great replacement for my conditioner and hair mask, the ease of application, the quick and brilliant results definitely add to that. After all, you know your hair quality has improved when you find yourself involuntarily running your hands through it. Post my K18 treatment at Looks Salon, Khan Market, I definitely did that more often. To my surprise, it wasn’t just the post-treatment blowout that had the same effect.

Shop here

The tool: Dyson Air Wrap

Heat treatment is unavoidable, we all need that extra bounce on special days. Most millennials will testify to the compulsive need to use a straightening iron on a daily basis in their teenage years. My hair has gone through it all, so when I switched my hair routine from using a regular dryer and iron to the Dyson Air Wrap, I could gradually but definitely see the difference. My reason to pick up the much-talked-about product was to use its curling tools. However, over time the difference it’s made to my hair texture is the real winner.

Shop here

The hairbrush: Tangle Teezer

The British detangling hairbrush is a bit of a legend in the world of haircare, with good reason of course. Every hairstylist, influencer, and star would happily testify to the brilliance of this brush. It’s done 10 years in the industry and has helped reduce unnecessary hair breakage in my case. Use this detangling brush post your shower and serum routine and be assured of reduced hair breakage. It’s truly a must-have for those looking to keep their hair healthy and bouncy.

Shop here

The product: Schwarzkopf Professional Fibre Clinix

A few months back I got my hair coloured using the IGORA Vibrance range that left a luminescent glow. As for aftercare, I switched to their range of professional shampoo and conditioners. The latest on the bandwagon is their Fibre Clinix, which helps transform your hair fibre back to its virgin condition. One of the powerful ingredients in the Fibre Clinix Fortify range is niacinamide which helps treat damaged and over-processed hair.

Shop Here

The technology: WaterScience Aromatherapy Shower Filter

The effects of hard water on your hair and skin are fairly well known. The minerals in it essentially create a film over your hair which makes it hard for moisture to penetrate. In a bid to nullify this effect, I came across WaterScience – a filtration system that simply needs to be attached to your showerhead. Designed for the Indian market, the Aromatherapy Shower Filter fights hard water salts and chlorine with the added bonus of heavenly aromas. The effects might not be immediately visible but there’s no denying the science behind this basic innovation to reduce hair damage.

Shope Here

Header Image: Courtesy Shutterstock. Featured Image: Courtest Tangle Teezer India Instagram.