Unveiling the world of makeup: An exclusive conversation with Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta is nothing short of a dynamo, a vibrant presence in the bustling Mumbai social scene. Yet, her story doesn’t stop there. She holds the reins as the Director of Makeup Designory India, spearheads the Leap India Institute, and once ignited the spark behind the vibrant local soccer league, Bomb Bae FC in Bandra. As an entrepreneur, Priyanka joins forces with her husband, Varun Gupta, in a multitude of ventures, where they mentor individuals for success in specialized industries such as makeup, photography, and modelling.

When she’s not busy with her business ventures, Priyanka’s adventurous side truly shines. She’s a passionate traveller and fitness enthusiast who loves hitting the streets on her skates and grooving to the beat whenever she gets a breather. Cycling and art also hold special spots in her heart, but it’s the excitement of travel that truly ignites her spirit. It’s a liberating journey that pushes her out of her comfort zone, inspiring her to explore new horizons.

If you’ve had the pleasure of meeting Priyanka at social gatherings, you’d know she’s a friendly extrovert who thrives on making new connections. Her natural ability to make people feel comfortable is impressive, and it’s no wonder she forms friendships wherever her adventures take her. Travel, in particular, acts as her guide to the world, offering fresh perspectives on her dreams and aspirations.

For Priyanka, an ideal evening is a dip in the ocean followed by an abundance of wine, melodious tunes, and a cosy dinner in the company of cherished friends. It’s a glimpse into her vision of the perfect life.

In an exclusive tête-à-tête with Lifestyle Asia India, this enterprising entrepreneur unveils her compelling journey with Makeup Designory India.

Excerpts from our conversation with Priyanka Gupta

Can you share your personal journey and what led you to become the director of Makeup Designory India?

My primary vision was to be the first to bring truly authentic and world-class education in makeup that has been exclusive to the West – why should India be left behind with the highest global youth concentration?

Can you describe some of the most important lessons you’ve learned throughout your career in makeup and makeup education?

Being my first venture into business, I had to start from scratch, learning all aspects such as business development, account management, administration, social media, digital media, and even the art of patience in dealing with people. It has been quite a journey and a half but quite fulfilling!

In your opinion, what are the most significant challenges and opportunities for aspiring makeup artists in India today?

The lack of a standardised authentic education, a globally recognised degree in makeup, the lack of opportunities, difficulty in entering the industry without any contacts are all the challenges aspiring makeup artists are currently going through, I believe.

How has the perception of makeup and its role in self-expression evolved over the years?

Makeup is no longer just seen as a means to change the features you don’t love about yourself. Makeup is now being recognised as an art form. It’s lovely to see makeup being now used to enhance one’s features and express oneself.

What do you believe sets Makeup Designory (MUD) apart from other makeup schools, both in India and globally?

There are several factors. For starters, MUD is the world’s largest professional makeup school. It is certified by the ACCSC, the accrediting commission of career schools and colleges. We are pioneers in makeup education and are the authority when it comes to Cinematic and Special Effects. We have a faculty that comprises senior artists who are internationally certified trainers.

Which has been your favourite project to work on to date?

It was the Shivan and Narresh Couture show! We had the freedom to actually create some artistic and creative looks and not just do the typical beauty and bridal styles.