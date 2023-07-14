4 Weird beauty hacks dominating the beauty industry right now

No-brainer beauty tips and tricks have always had our backs, courtesy of social media being flooded with quick hacks every now and then. But this time we spotted few a weird beauty hacks that may or may not find a place in your beauty regimes.

With several new brands joining the skincare and makeup space, it is safe to say that the beauty industry is never short on trends. From hybrid makeup products to bizarre skincare ingredients all of this is dominating our beauty regimes for quite a while now. The year 2022 dropped several trends and viral products on our shelves, the ones that we’re still not ready to get over. Speaking of which, just like every passing year even this year we spotted some of the weirdest beauty hacks of all time. Be it snail facials or lip-plumping techniques, the beauty industry never fails to take us by surprise. Likewise, here we have a few weird beauty hacks that are pouring on our Instagram feeds and luring us to give them a try immediately.

A few weird beauty hacks that are grabbing the spotlight

Chilly flakes lip plumper

Kitchen ingredients hold a top-tier spot when it comes to beauty hacks, likewise, this latest hack for giving your lips a natural plump comes straight from our kitchens. How many of you like to top up your pizzas with loads of chilly flakes? Well, if you do it’s time to save those flakes to be added to your glosses. Yes, you heard that right, chilli lip gloss is the latest trend taking rounds on the gram. A tiny amount of those flakes is added to the clear gloss followed by applying it on your lips. The trend may have garnered several views but failed to gain nods courtesy of the itchy and stinging process.

Korean blush hack

K Beauty has already been taking over our skincare regimes and it is all set to conquer the beauty domain too. The viral Korean blush hack is proof of the same. Speaking of weird beauty trends, this latest Korean blush hack has been popping up on my reels and once I looked into it seems like it’s worth the hype. Recently tried by Katrina Kaif, this hack requires you to have the right lip shade and a perfect technique to draw crosses. Beginning by putting a cross on your chin, your cheekbones, your nose and followed by the corner of your eyes, and then further blending the crosses in order to get a full coverage look. As weird as it may sound, this hack sure has the potential to find a way into our makeup routines.

‘Tantouring’

Yes, this is exactly what you think this is! It’s a blend of tanning and contour. Since Instagram is one platform that dictates viral beauty hacks, likewise this one right here was spotted on Instagram a while back and has been under the spotlight ever since. Since tanned bodies have a separate fan base in the beauty industry and now we’re all set to take self-tanners to another level. With a vision to upgrade your contour techniques, self-tanners are replacing our bronzers and hours of contour practices. It’s a time-saving pretty efficient way to tone your face with the help of self-tanners that might last for at least 3 to 4 days without reapplication.

Face taping

Achieving and maintaining that 20s face is all that most beauty connoisseurs care about. Every now and then social media drops a new trick to maintain those unrealistic beauty standards on our laps. Speaking of which, another weird beauty hack that’s under the spotlight is the viral face-taping trend. With a promise to banish those fine lines and signs of ageing, face taping allows you to lift your face with adhesive tapes on parts like your neck, cheekbones and other points of your face. It may be touted as an instant facelift technique, but it is not really the ideal trend to follow due to the long terms effects of the same.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Shutterstock