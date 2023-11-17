Shed those extra Diwali calories by using the 30–30–30 workout rule

The landscape of weight management is continually evolving as researchers, healthcare professionals, and individuals have constantly been gaining a deeper understanding of the complexities involved in achieving and maintaining healthy weight. More and more people have started looking at a healthy lifestyle as the right way of living, and people have started making conscious choices about what they eat, how they workout and more. This has given birth to several new workout routines and exercises including the 30/30/30 workout rule.

Prateek Kumar, the founder of FitCru, explains, “The 30/30/30 rule is based on the idea that when you give 30 per cent to each of these fundamental pillars including nutrition, exercise, and mindfulness, and you’ll see the best results. So, for example, if you eat a healthy diet and exercise, but you don’t pay attention to your emotional well-being, you may not see the results you want. But that’s not necessarily true. It’s not as simple as saying that if you follow the 30/30/30 rule perfectly, you’ll definitely lose weight. Each of these components has its own role in achieving a healthy weight.”

So as mentioned above, the 30-30-30 rule promotes a healthy lifestyle where you not not only give importance to mindful eating and regular exercise, but also get adequate rest for productive results. Because of its simplicity and probable effectiveness, the 30/30/30 workout rule has gained a lot of prominence in the fitness world. If you wish to join the bandwagon, here are a few things you need to know about what is the 30/30/30 rule.

What key elements are included in the 30/30/30 workout rule?

The 30–30–30 rule focuses on three key areas and ensures that you see visible weight loss results. The best part about inculcating this rule in your routine is the fact that it doesn’t require drastic changes, which makes it more manageable to carry on with the practice over a long period of time.

Mindful eating

The first component of this rule focuses on mindful eating. We all live a busy life and tend to indulge in cheat meals more than often, overeat due to stress and have mindless consumption of unhealthy food. The 30/30/30 workout rule suggests giving 30 per cent importance to being present during meals which means relishing every bit, chewing properly, paying attention to when you feel hungry and when you feel full, and making intended choices about what you eat. One must be able to distinguish between physical hunger and emotional triggers for eating, and eat only when required in a controlled amount. This helps in aiding better digestion, reduces stress, and promotes a more effective approach to weight loss management.

Prateek, whose goal is to make fitness plans that are stress-free, uncomplicated, evidence-based, and inclusive, explains, “With nutrition, eating a balanced diet and maintaining a deficit is a core aspect of a sustainable weight loss plan. Each person’s balanced diet will look a little different, depending on individual needs and preferences. Still, it might include things like eating more fruits and vegetables, choosing lean proteins, and limiting processed foods.”

He further adds, “Mindfulness could mean focusing on being present and grateful for the food you’re eating during meals. In general, the idea is to use mindfulness to reduce stress, increase self-awareness, and develop a more positive relationship with food. It can also help us to tune into our body’s natural hunger cues, so we can eat when we’re hungry and stop when we’re full.”

Regular exercise

One can not stress enough on how regular workouts are very important for weight loss and overall physical fitness. The 30/30/30 rule suggests giving 30 per cent weightage to regular exercise. One can skip high-intensity workouts every day, but instead discover activities that one enjoys and can sustain over the long term. The key goal is to just make sure that you are moving on a daily basis. This not only helps in weight loss, but it also improves mood, boosts energy levels, and enhances overall well-being.

Prateek, who has received his education in exercise physiology from NASM, comments, “Movement and exercise helps burn calories, boost metabolism, and improve mood. This doesn’t have to be anything too intense – it could be something like taking a brisk walk, dancing, or doing some light resistance training.”

Proper rest and recovery

While people often remember to take care of their food habits and workout, some people tend to give very little importance to sleep and recovery. The 30–30–30 workout exercise demands that you dedicate 30 per cent of your efforts to adequate rest and recovery. Proper sleep and rest help in improving metabolism, hormonal balance, and appetite regulation. Less sleep may result in weight gain and increased cravings for unhealthy foods. One can incorporate techniques like meditation to relax the body.

Things to keep in mind

The fitness expert explains, “Weight loss is a complex process and there are many factors that can affect it, including genetics, medical conditions, and medication. Research has shown that when people focus on nutrition, exercise, and mindfulness, they tend to see better results than those who don’t.

However, this rule doesn’t emphasise the importance of individualized approaches to nutrition and exercise. What works for one person may not work for another. I also think the “30%” aspect may not be applicable to everyone. For example, some people may benefit from more exercise and less focus on nutrition, while others may benefit from the opposite.

That’s why it’s important to find a routine that works for you and that you can stick with long-term. It may be that you only focus on two of the components, or maybe you find that another approach works better for you. While it’s not a guarantee, the 30/30/30 rule can be a helpful start for those looking to get fit.”

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the 30 30 30 rule for working out?

The rules suggest that a person gives 30 per cent importance to nutrition, mindfulness and exercise each to lead a healthy lifestyle.

– What is the 80/20 rule in exercise?

The 80/20 rule suggests that one must give 80 per cent attention to nutrition and 20 per cent attention to workout and exercise for effective weight loss.

