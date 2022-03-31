7 Silk pillowcases for healthy hair, clear skin and a good night’s sleep

Wake up Sleeping Beauty and open your eyes to this magical tool for improving your skin texture, reducing hair breakage, regulating body heat, and ensuring you get a luxurious nap.
An average person spends one-third of their life sleeping. Now imagine if there was a way to actively work on your skin and hair during this time? Silk pillowcases are a sleep aid that’s recommended by dermatologists, beauty and hair experts. The basic premise being that silk helps retain moisture and reduces friction which causes tangles and breakage. The studies might be limited to hold silk pillowcases to this claim but the supporters are plenty. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, Gisele Bündchen, Cindy Crawford and Katy Perry have all sung praises of it’s wonderful properties. While a silk pillow isn’t an alternative to anti-ageing creams and treatments, it is an easy preventive tool as it reduces sleep creases (which in the long run cause wrinkles). They are also great for people with sensitive skin and an anti-allergen hence promises a good nights sleep.
Sold on the benefits of silk pillowcases, here are the best ones available in India:
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /7
Sleeping on silk pillowcases is an amazing luxurious experience and making it better are silk eye masks to ensure you the proper shut-eye. The Dame Essentials bundle of silk pillowcases and eye masks are just what you need after a long day at work. They are anti-allergic and nonabsorbent to ensure you wake up looking beautiful. Each pillowcase and mask is made of 22 Momme Grade 6A long thread 100% pure mulberry silk and is available in shades of champagne gold (Rs 6,749), grey (Rs 5,949), and rose gold (Rs 6,995).
2 /7
Homegrown luxury lifestyle label, Esmé believes in offering products that lead you to clean and effective hair and health benefits. Their pillowcases are made using silk from Bombyx Mori silkworms that are grown and maintained in India. Handwoven, hypoallergenic, and environmentally friendly are some of the enticing qualities of these pieces. They also have hair wraps and hair scrunchies for those looking to further enhance their nighttime routine. The Frill Fiona mulberry silk pillowcase (Rs 3,999) is made from 100% pure 22 momme silk.
3 /7
One of our favourite dermatologists, Dr Geetika is on board with the health benefits of silk pillowcases which is why it’s a surprise package in her skincare line. This beauty accessory has been a go-to product for movie stars as it doesn’t dry out the skin which is why the mulberry silk case (Rs 5,500) is a part of her skincare essentials.
4 /7
What we love about the silk pillowcase from The Minimal Co. (Rs 1,999) is that it’s one side silk and the other side cotton. The sleeping side of this mulberry silk pillowcase gives you all the benefits at an affordable price. Plus, you can always use the underside for days when you’ve oiled your hair.
5 /7
The natural fibres of silk are hypo-allergenic hence ideal for sensitive skin and also allows hair to rest gently without breakage. The jet black pillowcase from Ahé Naturals (Rs 3,300) is a stylish choice.
6 /7
Drift off into deep sleep with the long-grain silk mulberry silk case from Sleeplove (Rs 3,990). Designed with an envelope closure that doesn’t slip off easily, the black pillowcase can be matched with a eye mask for extra shut eye and enjoy the beauty beneﬁts on your skin and hair.
7 /7
If you’re picking up a silk pillowcase, it’s important to know how to wash and care for it. For instance, it’s recommended you handwash or dry clean this copper coloured piece from Bedlam (Rs 4,000 ). It’s the perfect addition to your luxurious bed and is made of 6A grade long fibre pure mulberry silk with a thickness of 22 momme.
Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Dame Essentials.
Stay tuned to Lifestyle Asia India’s Instagram, Twitter, Facebook for more trending updates.