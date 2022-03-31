7 Silk pillowcases for healthy hair, clear skin and a good night’s sleep

Wake up Sleeping Beauty and open your eyes to this magical tool for improving your skin texture, reducing hair breakage, regulating body heat, and ensuring you get a luxurious nap.

An average person spends one-third of their life sleeping. Now imagine if there was a way to actively work on your skin and hair during this time? Silk pillowcases are a sleep aid that’s recommended by dermatologists, beauty and hair experts. The basic premise being that silk helps retain moisture and reduces friction which causes tangles and breakage. The studies might be limited to hold silk pillowcases to this claim but the supporters are plenty. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, Gisele Bündchen, Cindy Crawford and Katy Perry have all sung praises of it’s wonderful properties. While a silk pillow isn’t an alternative to anti-ageing creams and treatments, it is an easy preventive tool as it reduces sleep creases (which in the long run cause wrinkles). They are also great for people with sensitive skin and an anti-allergen hence promises a good nights sleep.

Sold on the benefits of silk pillowcases, here are the best ones available in India: