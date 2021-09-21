An astrological guide to boosting your immunity and overall well-being

Beyond the fact that we’re living in the midst of a global pandemic, where an innocent cough is subject to harsh judgement, we must also remember it’s also time for the change of seasons. And yes, our immunity takes a massive dive, subjecting us to sniffles, colds, fevers, and the barrage of “I told you so”. However, do not fear, for the stars are here. Astrology is a powerful resource to help not only guide us along our paths, but also to help us maintain good health, and of course – boost our immunity in times of need.

Though the field of Medical Astrology is a complicated one, here’s a simplified guide for you to follow during these times. The following descriptions are divided by the classical elements of Fire, Earth, Air, and Water. Find the element your sign fits in, and read the description. For example – if you’re born on August 19, then you’re a Leo by Sun Sign, and your element is Fire.

Those of you who are astrologically savvy and are well aware of your birth chart (aka your ‘janam-patri’ or ‘kundli’), make sure to check the description of your Moon Sign, your Rising Sign (the Ascendant or Lagna), and the sign of your Sixth House. This way you’ll get a more in-depth guide towards building your overall health and immunity-boosting.

From practical suggestions to herbal infusions with magical effects, and even powerful meditative mudras – this guide aims to inspire you to lead a happy, empowered, and healthy life! However, it’s important to remember that these are not replacements for medical treatments. Please be responsible and consult your doctor before trying these out.

Fire signs — Aries | Leo | Sagittarius

The Fire element is the spark that gives us life. It helps us move, create, express, digest, move heat, and sweat out toxins. Ayurveda calls our digestive fire ‘agni’, and medical astrology links Fire with the heart, blood, and circulation. When Fire is weak, we become sluggish, lazy, and toxins accumulate within our body and mind. When Fire is in excess, we get prone to heart disease, ulcers, migraines, and chronic inflammations. Let’s take a look at how each Fire sign can harmonise its element for overall well-being.

Aries

Aries believes in fighting fire with fire, and thus the best way for them to keep healthy is through keeping an intense exercise regime that allows them to ‘sweat it all out’. Be it intense HIIT Cardio, heavy lifting, martial arts, or even vinyasa or hot yoga – the more intense the better, as that’s what keeps Aries motivated and healthy. Along with that, it would benefit them to consume herbal infusions of either ginger or cinnamon. The former enlivens them and helps them channel their energies more productively. The latter helps them heal from within and surprisingly acts as a magical tonic for abundance.

A powerful meditative mudra for Aries is the ‘Agni Mudra’, enabling them to increase their willpower and self-confidence while balancing and centring their energy to fill them with vitality. Sitting in a comfortable position, place your left palm upon your lap, facing upwards. Then make a fist with your right hand and place it upon the left palm, making sure your right thumb is pointing upwards. Close your eyes and just breathe, feeling the fiery energies balance and harmonise.

Leo

Leo is ruled by the Sun, so it is natural that they get a few hours of sunlight daily for not only will it uplift their moods, but it’ll make them all the stronger and healthier to rule their kingdoms with magnanimity (don’t forget your sunscreen). Practising Sun Salutations (Surya Namaskar) regularly will have a tremendous effect on their body, mind, and soul – along with making them feel invincible. Chamomile teas are the perfect elixir for Leo, for not only does it allow the mighty lion to relax and enjoy the pleasures of life, but also offers clarity, ease of vision, and has a magical ability to help make better decisions.

For Leo, the Surya Mudra works like a charm as it not only helps give inspiration, but also counters lethargy, and cleanses the body of toxins. Sitting in a comfortable position, place both palms on your thighs, just above your knee, keeping the shoulders relaxed. Bring your ring finger down to touch the root of the thumb of the same hand, and then with the tip of your thumb press the ring finger down. Close your eyes and breathe and feel negativity be dispelled from within you!

Sagittarius

Sagittarius hates sitting in one place, for the stagnation of any kind depresses them immensely. Thus, it’s important that they keep moving – especially in activities like running, hiking, or even aerobics and Zumba. Movement is key to Sagittarius’ health – physical and mental. Turmeric is Sagittarius’ best friend for not only does it help prevent numerous diseases – including hay fever, osteoarthritis, heart disease, and various degenerative conditions – but it also increases the antioxidant capacity of the body. Indulge away with Golden Turmeric Lattes.

Sagittarius will benefit deeply if they practice the Ashva-Ratna Mudra, for not only will it counter negative behaviour patterns, but it opens us up to exploring new possibilities. Whilst sitting in a comfortable position, keep your fingers straight and press your palms and fingers flat against each other. Interlocking your index fingers and middle fingers point both thumbs up to the ceiling while pointing the ring and little fingers forward. Close your eyes and breathe and experience how your powers of observation become all the sharper.

Earth signs — Taurus | Virgo | Capricorn

The element of Earth is all about our structure, foundations, and overall nourishment. Unlike Fire that rules the act of digestion itself, Earth focuses more on the nourishing aspect of food, and how we are able to absorb all its nutrients. Earth rules our bones and skeletal structure, which not only supports the entire body but also is a storehouse for marrow – where red blood cells are formed. When Earth is weak, we become ungrounded, flighty, and fall prey to anxiety, as well as, making it hard for us to accomplish tasks. When Earth is in excess, we get weighed down and stuck in ruts that make us feel trapped, along with weight-related issues. Let’s take a look at how each Earth sign can harmonise its element for its overall well being.

Taurus

Taurus doesn’t shy away from responsibilities, but sometimes they take on too much and it wreaks havoc on their system. Massage therapy is the best way to boost their health and immunity – especially deep tissue, hot stone, and cupping therapies. Sage infusions are not only a wonderful antiseptic against infections but also helps keep the skin and mouth healthy while controlling blood sugar levels and boosting heart health. Burning sage smudges can help Taurus create a positive and healing environment at work and home.

For Taurus, the Prithvi Mudra will work wonderfully to alleviate physical weakness and increase energy levels – all while maintaining healthy body weight. Sitting in a comfortable position, place both palms on your thighs, slightly above your knees. Gently touch the tips of your ring finger and your thumb, while keeping the other fingers relaxed and extended outwards. Close your eyes, breath, and you may just experience an energetic ‘spark’ that’ll be all the more uplifting!

Virgo

For Virgo, food is the ultimate medicine for everything. Virgo’s will benefit greatly if they work with a good nutritionist and create a food plan to promote their health and well-being. After all, the famed Greek physician Hippocrates did say, “Let food be thy medicine, and let medicine be they food”. Cooking can be a surprisingly therapeutic activity for it’ll actually calm their nerves, and allow them to feel safe and secure in an environment they can control. Fennel infusions work beautifully as a digestive aid. They also have the magical ability to banish negative forces and stimulating a positive healing flow of energy.

Virgo’s will love the cleansing and detoxifying effect of the Apana Mudra, for not only does it expel physical and mental impurities, but also regulates the cycles of the body and improves our overall immunity. Sitting in a comfortable pose, place both palms upon your thighs, slightly above the knee. Join the tips of your middle and ring fingers to the tips of your thumb, while the index and little fingers extend outwards relaxed. Close your eyes, breath, and experience all toxins, impurities, and even emotional and mental baggage be expelled from your system.

Capricorn

The best way for Capricorn to remain healthy is to ensure that they take enough time to rest – especially sleep. Maintaining a work-life balance is not only essential for them, it’ll also help add balance and structure to their lives – making them all the more effective, efficient, and of course – healthy. Nettle infusions are a Capricorn’s best friend. Not only are they a powerful tonic that enlivens and enriches all the cells of the body, but also gives beautiful glowing skin, shiny hair, and cleanses the lungs and heals the heart chakra. Nettle is, after all, called “the warrior plant” owing to its immunity-boosting properties and its numerous mineral constitution – including calcium, potassium, magnesium, iron, and zinc.

Capricorns will enjoy practising the Prana Mudra, as it not only keeps them grounded but also increases vitality, builds endurance and immunity, along strengthening weak muscles and our skeletal system. Sitting in a comfortable position, placing both hands on your thighs, slightly above your knees. Join the tips of your ring and little fingers to the tip of your thumb, while the index and middle fingers are extended forwards and relaxed. Close your eyes, breathe, and feel the invigorating flow of prana rejuvenating your body, mind, and soul.

Air signs — Gemini | Libra | Aquarius

The element of Air is connected to the nervous system, as well as, the lungs. If the element of Fire is the spark of life, Air is what helps us live – for without the ability to breathe, we cannot survive. Our nervous system is our main defence against the stresses of the outside world. However, Air’s need to ‘communicate’ and ‘stay connected’ in this modern world leads to addictions to our smartphones, tablets, and all smart devices, which emit ‘blue light’ that hampers the nervous systems in the worst way. When Air is weak, we lose our rationale and get swayed by circumstances. When Air is in excess, we become overstimulated and prone to anxiousness and find it hard to be grounded. Let’s take a look at how each Air sign can harmonise its element for their overall well being

Gemini

Gemini’s aren’t two-faced – they’re twenty-faced. Managing all of them, though exciting at times (boredom is death to a Gemini), can often lead to excessive anxious energy and frazzled nerves that wreak havoc to their immune system. Thus, breathwork and pranayama practices work wonders for them – provided they learn it from an experienced yoga teacher and not a random YouTube video. Peppermint infusions help them ‘digest life’ and create harmonious relations by increasing bonhomie and banishing negativity.

Gemini’s would benefit well from practising the Vyana Mudra for it reduces mental tension, as well as, enhances feelings of personal freedom. Sitting in a comfortable pose, place your palms upon your thighs, slightly above your knees. Join the tips of your thumb and index finger, and then bring the tips of your middle finger to the central part of your thumb, while allowing the ring and baby finger to remain extended and relaxed. Close your eyes, breathe, enjoy the beautiful peaceful energy that soothes you blissfully.

Libra

Libra loves balance and harmony in the world around them – especially because it’s the best way they can mask the extreme lack of balance and disharmony within their inner worlds. Libra benefits greatly from therapy – especially Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT). Beyond just improving their mental health and channel their anger in more productive ways, they’ll notice a powerful effect on their physical health and well being. Rose teas and infusions are rich in Vitamin C, boosting Libra’s immunity, while also lifting their spirits and strengthening their hearts.

For Libra, practising the Chin Mudra will help generate calmness, inner peace, and harmony, while also aiding focus and concentration. Sitting in a comfortable position, place both hands on your thighs, slightly above your knees. Touch the tip of your thumb to the tip of your index finger, while letting the other fingers be open and relaxed. Close your eyes, breathe, and experience the building of a divine connection to your higher self.

Aquarius

Aquarians, though incredibly social (while still being strangely detached), they’re prone to get overwhelmed despite their naturally ‘cool’ state, thus allowing anxiousness and confusion to harm their immunity with an almost electrical intensity. Alternative therapies like reiki, pranic healing, hypnotherapy, and even kundalini yoga will have a miraculous effect on their health and well-being. Lavender infusions not only allow them to be blissfully mellow but will also cleanse and empower their respiratory system. It’s a great antiseptic and cell rejuvenator, and will also awaken powerful spiritual energies that are buried deep within.

Aquarians will love the Kshepana Mudra for it releases stress and negativity, while stimulating feelings of joy and freedom. Sitting in a comfortable position, start with a ‘namaste’ gesture in front of your heart-centre (the sternum). Interlock all fingers, except the index fingers – keep them pressed against each other pointing upwards. Close your eyes, breathe, and stimulate the element of air as a gentle ‘internal breeze’ expels the pollution of life and all stale ideas.

Water signs — Cancer | Scorpio | Pisces

The element of Water rules our emotions, intuition, as well as, our ability to love and be loved. Water also rules our lymph, mucus, semen, and interstitial fluid – all of which are essential for our immune system to function properly. Our emotions and our immunity are deeply connected – for all illnesses and diseases are energetically created thus, the simple act of just staying hydrated is the best way to boost our immunity and overall health. When Water is weak, our health and well-being becomes ‘brittle’ and often painful – physically and emotionally. When Water is in excess, our emotions and moods become uncontrollable, causing our immune system to go haywire and allow toxicity to fester within. Let’s take a look at how each Water sign can harmonise its element for their overall well being.

Cancer

Cancer is the mother of ‘feelings’. Dwelling in a ‘bad mood’ can actually cause them to manifest severe conditions of ill-health. Thus, Cancer needs a creative and artistic hobby for them to express all that’s buried within – especially when mere words can’t capture a fraction of it. Following the lunar cycles will help them keep track of their emotional well being, while Jasmine infusions with their high antioxidants relieve emotional strength and improve their ability to process emotions.

Cancer will love the powerful effects of the Varuna Mudra, for not only does it help rehydrate the body, but it also helps remove impurities from the bloodstream. Sitting in a comfortable position, place both palms on your thighs, slightly above your knees. Join the tip of your little finger to the tip of your thumb, allowing the remaining three fingers to extend outwards and relax. Close your eyes, breathe, and experience the crumbling of old rigid structures – refreshing and purifying your body, mind, and soul.

Scorpio

Scorpio’s emotions take them to extremely dark and incredibly intense places. Though they’re incredibly powerful, they accumulate and store trauma (physical, emotional, mental and spiritual) deep within their cells – wreaking obvious havoc to their health and immune system. Deep cleanses and detoxification rituals – like Ayurvedic Panchakarma treatments – are perfect remedies to boost Scorpio’s health. Aloe juices do help soothe all wounds – no matter how traumatic – while ginseng keeps them vital and channels their energies productively.

Scorpio’s will benefit greatly from practising the Yoni Mudra, for the stability it brings to the body and mind, as well as, creates focus while balancing creative and elimination energies of the body. Sitting in a comfortable position, loosely interlock the fingers of both hands. Then release your thumbs and index fingers. Bring the tips of your thumbs together so that they point upwards, then bring the tips of the index fingers together, pointing downwards. Rest your hands on your lap, close your eyes, breathe, and experience a beautiful upward flow of prana that enhances your health and well-being.

Pisces

Pisces feels best when they’re taking care of everyone else, primarily because it helps them avoid dealing with their own issues and insecurities – things that often cause them to dabble with escapism in borderline dangerous ways. A fish feels at home in the water, thus swimming is great for their physical health. Foot rubs and reflexology help release deep-rooted trauma that’s been stuck within for so long while strengthening the internal organs and overall immune system. Liquorice (Mulethi) infusions help dispel illnesses and poisons (especially emotional ones) and build our storehouse of prana and vitality – nourishing us at our core.

For Pisces, the Matsya Mudra will not only help increase physical and mental flexibility but also relax and hydrate the muscles, while activating self-healing. Sitting in a comfortable position, place your right palm flat against the back of your left palm. Extend both thumbs outwards while keeping the other fingers together. Place your hands on your lap, close your eyes, breathe, and experience the beautiful sensation of inner peace and overall vitality.

