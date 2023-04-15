How adding curry leaves to your meal can aid weight loss effictively

Picture this — it’s a quiet Sunday afternoon and your mother is preparing lunch. A few whistles and a tadka later, an aromatic scent takes over the house and you are instantly drawn to the dining table. Thanks to the unique smell of curry leaves, many dishes get an elevated taste that’s distinctive. A staple in Indian kitchens, curry leaves are commonly used in Indian cuisine as a flavouring agent, but not many know that they also offer several health benefits.

One of the most crucial benefits of consuming curry leaves is their potential role in aiding weight loss. Curry leaves are rich in bioactive compounds such as carbazole alkaloids, flavonoids, and phenolic compounds which help in losing weight effectively. These compounds have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that can help in shredding the extra kilos without a lot of effort. Let’s explore how curry leaves can help in weight loss.

How eating curry leaves can help in weight loss

Besides being a versatile culinary herb, curry leaves offer a plethora of health benefits due to the powerful plant compounds they contain. Here’s how:

Curry leaves boost metabolism

Curry leaves contain an alkaloid called mahanimbine, which has been found to increase metabolism. A study published in the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine showed that mahanimbine activates the thyroid gland, which in turn boosts metabolism. A higher metabolic rate means that the body burns calories at a faster rate, leading to weight loss.

It regulates blood sugar levels

One of the reasons for weight gain is the consumption of high glycemic index foods that cause a rapid spike in blood sugar levels. This spike triggers the release of insulin, a hormone that signals the body to store fat. Curry leaves contain compounds that can help regulate blood sugar levels. A study published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology showed that curry leaves can reduce blood glucose levels in rats with diabetes. When blood sugar levels are under control, the body is less likely to store fat, leading to weight loss.

Curry leaves benefits in lowering cholesterol levels

Another key benefit of eating curry leaves is reduced cholesterol levels in the body. High levels of cholesterol can lead to weight gain and other health problems. A study published in the International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research showed that curry leaves can lower total cholesterol, triglycerides, and LDL cholesterol levels. When cholesterol levels are under control, the body is less likely to store fat, leading to weight loss.

It suppresses appetite

Curry leaves have been found to suppress appetite, which is very beneficial for weight loss. A study published in the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research showed that curry leaves can reduce food intake in rats. When we eat less, the body is forced to use stored fat for energy, leading to weight loss.

It helps in detoxifying the body

Curry leaves have detoxifying benefits that can aid in weight loss. When the body is filled with toxins, it becomes difficult to lose weight. A study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food showed that curry leaves have hepatoprotective properties, which means they can protect the liver from toxins. A healthy liver is essential for detoxification and weight loss.

How can you incorporate curry leaves into your diet?

Now that we know how curry leaves can help in weight loss, let’s explore how we can incorporate them into our diet.

Curry leaves tea

One of the easiest ways to consume curry leaves is by making tea. Boil a cup of water and add a handful of curry leaves. Let it simmer for a few minutes and strain the liquid. You can add honey or lemon to taste. Drink this tea daily to reap the weight loss benefits.

Curry leaves powder

You can also make a powder of curry leaves and add it to your food. Dry roast curry leaves and grind them into a fine powder. Add this powder to your soups, stews, and curries.

Curry leaves chutney

Curry leaves chutney is a tasty way to consume curry leaves. Roast curry leaves, coconut, and green chillies and grind them into a fine paste. Add salt to taste. This chutney can be used as a dip or a spread.

Hero Image: Courtesy Neelakandi/Shutterstock; Feature Image: Courtesy Rostovtsevayu/Shutterstock