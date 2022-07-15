Oil pulling is all the rage online: Benefits, side effects and how to

One of the most recent topics to pique the interest of the masses? Oil pulling. It is an ancient practise that involves swishing oil in your mouth to eliminate bacteria, whiten your teeth, and maintain a healthy mouth and gums. Here is all you need to know about oil pulling.

What is oil pulling?

Oil pulling is an old Ayurvedic tradition that you may have only recently learned about. The practise of swishing oil in the mouth is an old self-care ritual. The oil works by drawing toxins (such as bacteria that produce bad breath or plaque) up and out of the mouth.

According to sources, the technique is done in Ayurveda with coconut or sesame oil. Coconut oil contains anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, making it a natural antiseptic, according to research. Sesame oil may also have anti-fungal properties against Candida albicans, a yeast that can lead to oral thrush, a kind of yeast infection.

Benefits of oil pulling

Can eliminate harmful bacteria in the mouth

Certain types of harmful bacteria can cause issues such as tooth decay, bad breath, and gum disease. Several studies have found that oil pulling can help in the reduction of harmful bacteria in the mouth. Reducing the amount of bacteria in the mouth can help in healthy oral hygiene and the prevention of certain conditions.

Could help in the prevention of bad breath

There are several possible causes of bad breath. Infection, gum disease, poor oral hygiene, and tongue coating, which happens when bacteria become trapped on the tongue, are among the most prevalent. The bacteria is normally removed either by brushing or by using an antiseptic mouthwash such as chlorhexidine. Though additional study is needed, oil pulling may be used as a natural alternative to traditional treatments to alleviate bad breath.

It might help prevent cavities

Cavities are a common issue caused by tooth decay. Tooth decay can be caused by poor oral hygiene, excessive sugar consumption, and bacterial accumulation, which results in the formation of holes in the teeth known as cavities.

Cavities can also be caused by plaque. Plaque is a coating on teeth made up of bacteria, saliva, and food particles. The bacteria start to break down the food particles, creating acid that damages tooth enamel and causes tooth decay.

Several studies have showed that oil pulling can lower the amount of bacteria in the mouth, hence preventing tooth decay. According to several studies, oil pulling may reduce the number of harmful bacteria detected in saliva and plaque as efficiently as a mouthwash.

It helps to reduce inflammation and improve gum health

Gingivitis is a form of gum disease characterised by red, swollen gums that bleed easily. According to research, the bacteria contained in plaque are a key cause of gingivitis since they can induce gum bleeding and inflammation. Fortunately, oil pulling may be a useful treatment for improving gum health and reducing inflammation. Certain anti-inflammatory oils, such as coconut oil, may also help by lowering the inflammation associated with gum disease.

While additional research is needed, these findings suggest that oil pulling might be an effective supplementary treatment for preventing plaque formation and promoting healthy gums.

It is inexpensive and simple to include into your regimen

The ease with which oil pulling may be included into your everyday routine is one of its most significant advantages. Furthermore, it only takes one ingredient, which is readily available in your kitchen, so there is no need to purchase anything.

Sesame oil has traditionally been used for oil pulling, however other types of oil can also be used. Coconut oil, for example, has powerful anti-inflammatory and antibacterial qualities that can be very beneficial for oil pulling. Because of its anti-inflammatory properties, olive oil is another popular alternative.

To begin, set aside 20 minutes each day for oil pulling and use the additional time to multitask around the house, all while improving your oral hygiene.

How to do oil pulling?

Here are the four easy steps of oil pulling:

Take one tablespoon of oil, such as coconut, sesame, or olive oil. Swish it around in your mouth for 15-20 minutes, being cautious not to swallow any. When you’re through, spit the oil into a trash. Spitting it into the sink or toilet can generate an accumulation of oil, which can lead to clogging. Before eating or drinking anything, thoroughly rinse your mouth with water.

Repeat these steps once everyday. You should also work your way up, beginning with 5 minutes of swishing and then increasing the length until you can do it for a full 15-20 minutes.

Most experts recommend doing this first thing in the morning on an empty stomach for maximum results, but you may adjust based on your personal preferences.

