Soak up some sunlight for your mental health and several other benefits

Winter days call for some sunbathing on a lazy Sunday, but did you know that a good amount of sunlight can also be very beneficial for your mental health? With the kind of year that we all have had, we all went through some really bad days. During the pandemic, mental health took the front seat and people started thinking about how to keep themselves sane in these trying times. While Vitamin D is always a good idea, it is more beneficial to sit under the sun.

The sun provides many mood-lifting benefits. How does it work? Sunlight and the lack of it activate certain hormones in a person’s brain. The daily cycle helps set your circadian rhythm and also triggers a specific hormone called serotonin. A dose of serotonin promises an elevated mood, creates calmness, and increases focus. The absence of lighting activates a different hormone: melatonin. This hormone makes you feel sleepy at the end of the day which is necessary for mental health.

What are the mental health benefits of sunlight?

Sitting out in the sun help with depression, sadness, feeling lonely or uninspired. If you are low in energy or experiencing fatigue, daytime drowsiness, and low motivation levels, the sunlight will help you to keep these mental health problems away. Other benefits of sitting in the sun are control over symptoms like loss of interest in activities, feelings of guilt and hopelessness, a decreased sex drive and social withdrawal.

Sunlight provides you with Vitamin D3

Sunlight provides you with Vitamin D3 levels. It plays a role in mood regulation. The powerful infrared rays lower inflammation, improves sleep patterns, and boost mood by releasing serotonin. It also helps in producing cellular melatonin (a hormone that helps regulate the sleep-wake cycle and is also a powerful antioxidant that nourishes our body at a cellular level). Serotonin and melatonin are associated with the mood disorders that we talk about now.

What if the sun doesn’t come up

If you live in an area where you hardly see sunlight, you can still enjoy its benefits.

SAD and infrared lamps

SAD lamps deliver light of therapeutic intensity. They are designed to imitate sunlight. Infrared bulbs cast a light that mimics the infrared wavelength of the light spectrum. This stimulates the release of intracellular melatonin. It pushes the mitochondria in our cells to stimulate ATP production which means more energy.

Candles and campfires

The natural light from candles and fires aids in calming an anxious mind. Infrared light also dominates the artificial blue light which in turn regulates the mood, energy and sleep cycles. Just ensure that the candles are non-toxic.

Think bright

Colour therapy works really well to lift your spirits. Add a pop of colour by hanging multicoloured paintings, flowers or curtains which will surely give you a mood boost. Making your outer environment uplifting has almost the benefits as soaking in the sunlight.

Additional benefits of the sunlight

Vitamin D from the sun helps in building stronger bones and teeth. The sunlight releases a good amount of nitric oxide into your blood. This helps in bringing down blood pressure and enhances heart health. Getting enough sunlight benefits the body by absorbing calcium.

