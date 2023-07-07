Stock up your bookshelf with these books on diet and nutrition

With so much information available online, it can get very overwhelming to research about anything at times. Diet and nutrition is one such topic that can get very confusing to learn about. With so many new diets popping up every day and so many people suggesting different ways to get the right nutrition, one may get quite muddled. In such cases, books on diet and nutrition come as a blessing in disguise.

Since these diet books are put together by experts after intense research, you manage to get all the right information in one place. These books on diet and nutrition are quite descriptive and manage to answer all your questions. Not just the science, but most books on diet and nutrition also have some really amazing recipes that you can make at home which help in weight loss. Let’s take a look at some of the best diet and nutrition books that you can check out.

Best diet and nutrition books to read for effective weight loss

A balanced and nutritious diet provides the body with essential nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, proteins, carbohydrates, and fats. These nutrients are vital for the growth, development, and proper functioning of various bodily systems. These diet books help guide you on how to achieve this goal easily.

Eat Up, Clean Up: Your Personal Journey To A Healthy Life

Eat Up, Clean Up by Manjari Chandra is all about busting diet myths and guiding the reader about the importance of traditional meals and cooking methods. This diet book talks about nutrition, health, and disease reversal and how can one eat clean.

Lifestyle Diet: Straight from My Heart

Lifestyle Diet by Rohini Patil is yet another great diet book to get your hands on. This book talks about the importance of gut health. It also discusses why one should introduce certain superfoods into their diet. Rohini also shares some practical techniques and checklists that can help in making your lifestyle healthy.

Become your own nutritionist: A mini encyclopedia on food and nutrition

Become your own nutritionist by Hema Singh is one of the best diet and nutrition books to refer to for guidance. It talks about the importance of eating the right kind of foods that help in keeping the body healthy. It also discusses how some food items are really unhealthy and harmful for a person and why one should avoid them.

Eat to Beat Your Diet: Burn fat, heal your metabolism, live longer

Eat to Beat Your Diet by Dr William Li is considered to be one of the most comprehensive books about dieting. He discusses a science-based approach to weight loss in this book. Li talks about eating more of the right foods and how adopting a “MediterAsian” diet (a mix of Mediterranean and Asian diets) can promote weight loss and improve metabolism in as many as 21 days.

Don’t Lose Your Mind, Lose Your Weight

While there are many books on the Keto diet and other such diets available in the market, purchasing Don’t Lose Your Mind, Lose Your Weight by Rujuta Diwekar would be a very smart choice. The author, who is also a celebrity fitness expert, shares tips and tricks on how a person can eat everything and yet stay healthy and fit.

Yuktahaar: The Belly And Brain Diet

Yuktahaar by Munmun Ganeriwal is one of the best weight loss books. The celebrity nutritionist discusses why none of the diets in the past have seemed to work for people. She also provides an effective 10-week holistic program that promotes a gut-balancing lifestyle. The program consists of season-wise meal plans, recipes, exercise routines, sleep hygiene tips, and yoga practice.

The Great Indian Diet

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s name has become synonymous with fitness and health. Her book, on which she collaborated with Luke Coutinho (renowned holistic lifestyle coach and nutritionist), talks about the importance of traditional cooking. Her book explains how we do not need to follow some diet inspired by the West, and just dig deep into our gardens for healthy and nutritious food.

A Taste of Well-Being: Sadhguru’s Insights for Your Gastronomics

A Taste of Well-Being by Isha Foundation talks about the link between diet and Ayurveda & Yogic teaching. The book consists of simple recipes prepared with skilled insights from Sadhguru on the process of eating and digestion.

The Detox Diet

The Detox Diet by Shonali Sabherwal is also considered to be one of the best books for diet and nutrition. The celebrity nutritionist shares the secrets of weight loss, anti-ageing, beauty and autoimmune diseases. She also talks about ways to reverse certain health issues by following her effective detox diet plans, countless healthy recipes and health tips.

