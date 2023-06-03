8 of the best home workout equipment to set up your personal gym

No matter how posh your gym is, there’s a risk you’ll run into gawking onlookers, sweaty equipment and time restraints eventually. These hassles can make your already challenging exercise routine even more tedious. Therefore, a gym membership might not be the best idea always. Instead, you can achieve your fitness goals in peace by bringing in home workout equipment.

The process of setting up a home gym is simple. And, our list of best exercise equipment for home can help you work out without leaving the house. Still not convinced? Read on to find out why this can be a wise investment.

Benefits of home workout

Consistency is the key when it comes to exercising. Having a workout setup at home can provide you with the flexibility to squeeze in a session even on your busiest days. Additionally, it can also help you save time as you do not have to commute to the gym.

Another advantage is that one can plan to meet specific fitness goals with a hands-on, customisable home gym. This way, in the long run, the set-up and equipment can be a lot more cost-effective than an annual gym membership.

Types of home workout equipment

Treadmills for home, resistance bands, yoga mats, workout benches, punching bags, dumbbells, kettlebells and weight plates are some of the types of equipment you can use to set up your home gym, depending on the space you have. Each of these machines or props is essential to help you with different types of training, as elaborated in the list ahead.

Is a home workout as effective as a gym workout?

The effectiveness of any form of exercise depends majorly on one’s consistency, form and the right equipment. With these in place, working out from anywhere can be beneficial in its own way.

By exercising at home, you can avoid hassles like commuting, dressing up for the gym, monthly membership dues and the constraints of functional hours. However, heading to a fitness centre comes with its own advantages, such as fewer distractions, access to more complex pieces of equipment, a sense of community and personal training sessions.

How to choose the best workout equipment

There are several types of set-ups available in the market — from portable equipment like dumbbells, mats and benches to machines that serve multiple purposes. Determining your fitness goals is the first step in deciding what you need. Whether you’re a beginner in your fitness journey or an advanced trainer, keeping your needs in mind will help you choose the machines and props that are essential to accomplish your targets.

Bodyweight, resistance, circuit, cardio and stability are some of the training methods that require specific equipment. Your choice of setup should be based on which training method will benefit your health the most. Additional factors you must consider are how much space the equipment will need, how many people in the house will use it and if it is easy to install and safe to use.

What is the best time to work out at home?

The best time to exercise is whenever you can, as long as you do it consistently. However, different times have their own benefits.

As per a study published in the US-based National Library of Medicine, morning workouts are ideal for those who intend to lose weight. Especially if you’re on an empty stomach, early workouts work great to help you burn stored body fat. However, if you want a performance boost, try afternoon workouts. It is the time of day when you are energised following your earlier-in-the-day meal. A workout session at the end of the day can also help with weight loss and weight management over time. Plus, stress-relieving techniques like a yoga workout can help you get a good night’s sleep.

Here are the best workout equipment you must have in your home

Treadmill for home

Considered one of the most effective ways to stay in shape, the treadmill is a must in your home gym. The equipment is perfect to improve your athletic performance. Used for walking, running and jogging, treadmills are best for overall cardio training. Cardio workouts are known for reducing blood pressure, releasing endorphins and helping with weight loss.

Performance (speed and incline), comfort (running surface and foldability) and features such as training programmes, progress monitors and compatible applications are some of the considerations to keep in mind before buying a treadmill.

Dumbbell

If you’re into weightlifting, dumbbells are the most compact piece of equipment to add to your home gym setup. Working out with these is one of the best ways to reduce fat and get fitter. Fixed and adjustable dumbbells are the two types you can opt for.

While picking a set of dumbbells, the first thing to consider is the grip. Metal, rubber and vinyl-coated are some commonly used materials. Out of these, neoprene (synthetic rubber), PVC and cast iron are the most sought-after for higher levels of grip comfort. As dumbbells face friction regularly, durability is also something to consider while choosing a brand.

Resistance band

If free weights aren’t your thing, resistance bands are a great alternative. These are mostly stretchy rubber loops that can be used during your resistance training to build strength by exercising specific muscle groups. Easy to carry around, you can perform full-body workouts from any part of your house using these. However, you should do it with the help of guidance from a fitness professional.

Enabling a variety of workouts, the right set of resistance bands can ensure an effective session. While choosing the band, keep in mind the different resistances (measured in lbs or kg) you would like to include. These also come with accessories like door anchors, handles and ankle straps. You can get a set including all of these along with different bands or pick bands with specific resistance to add to your home gym.

Yoga mat

The overall well-being of your body and mind is the ultimate benefit of practising yoga. And, the only equipment required to perform the asanas and work on your breath, meditation and flexibility is a yoga mat.

When choosing a yoga mat, the material, texture, size and durability play an important role. Consider picking a thick yoga mat with extra padding if you have aching joints and a thinner yoga mat if better balance and support are your priorities.

When it comes to the material, get a cork or cotton yoga mat, which are eco-friendly and provide good traction. Latex, rubber or PVC yoga mats are known for better traction and texture.

Workout bench

A weight or workout bench is basically your support system when it comes to lifting weights and during your strength training. This equipment can be adjusted in different ways — incline, decline, or remain flat — to suit the needs of variations in your posture while exercising.

Keep factors like your experience level, comfort and space in mind while investing in an exercise bench. Also, consider your body type; the bench should match your size to ensure support and safety. Check the quality of upholstery, thickness of the cushion, weight capacity and height of the bench to make a perfect purchase.

Punching bag

Boxing helps with improving heart rate, body strength, balance, focus and weight loss. Choosing the right punching bag is important to meet your fitness goals. You can pick from various sizes and weights for an effective in-home boxing set-up.

A heavy, hanging punching bag is best for intermediate or professional boxers. These are also best for practising different combat sports, including kickboxing, Muay Thai, taekwondo and karate. A lower-density punching bag is recommended for beginners.

Kettlebell

Training with kettlebells is a great way to maintain cardiorespiratory health, a lean figure and a strong posture. Kettlebell swings also work great on the glutes, hamstrings, calves, erector spine, trapezius (traps) and rhomboids.

While choosing the weight of the kettlebell, beginners can choose between a range of 2.5 kg to 8 kg. For experienced trainers, kettlebells weighing 8 kg to 32 kg can be beneficial.

Weight plate

For most, strength training is incomplete without exercising with weight plates. You can use these metal discs with or without barbells for muscle-building, weight lifting and building resistance and stamina.

Weight plates come in sets, ranging from 2 kg to 5 kg per plate. You can choose a pair that best meets your body’s fitness and goals. Further, you can use these as free weights for a total-body workout using different combinations of exercises. To be safe, use these under the guidance of a professional trainer. You can choose to get weight plates along with a barbell for overall muscular strength and weight resistance training.

