Which mask works best to protect you from Omicron?

With the fast-spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19, the importance of masks is back in discussion. Towards the end of the second wave, people had gradually switched to cloth masks owing to the comfort factor. However, with the world dealing with increasing cases of Omicron, researchers and doctors suggest that N95 masks are the most effective as of now. They are found to better prevent the transmission of infected aerosols or droplets.
As per USA’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), N95 masks offer maximum protection as compared to its counterparts. The CDC also states that a transmission can happen in just 15 minutes if they come in contact with an infected person who is not wearing a mask and are within 6 feet of each other. If both the infected and uninfected persons are wearing cloth masks, the duration increases to 27 minutes. On the other hand, the duration of getting infected goes down to 20 minutes if the uninfected person is wearing a cloth mask and the infected individual is not wearing a mask. Similarly, in the case of surgical masks being worn by the uninfected person and no mask by the infected person, the transmission takes place in 30 minutes. Lastly, if both the infected and uninfected individuals are wearing N95 masks, the transmission of the virus can take up to 25 hours.
While surgical masks fare better than cloth masks, they still lack complete protection against the Omicron variant. Even if one is opting for a cloth mask, it must be multi-layered and tightly woven with an adjustable nose bridge so that it stays put and doesn’t slide off the nose during facial movements. The best way to use cloth masks is to use two at a time; make sure you layer them by wearing the disposable mask underneath and cloth mask on top.
For patients, on the other hand, surgical masks are the best options to use for source control according to the American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists (ACGIH). While they do not provide adequate protection to workers from droplets or aerosols of the virus, they, however, limit the transmission considerably.
Made from soft and breathable material, this anti-fog N95 mask from Sassoon is a good option. You can reuse the mask for up to 100 hours and wear it for 8 hours daily. Certified by DRDO, CE, and FDA, this mask guarantees long-term protection from germ infiltration and moisture accumulation.
With 5-layer protection, this N95 Respirator created by Arctic Fox is one of the best options to protect yourself. The mask is washable and comes with an adjustable nose clip that fits snugly on your nose. The soft ear loops guarantee comfort while the 3mm foam acts like an air seal.
Woven with cotton, this reusable face mask by Airific gives good protection against droplets and aerosols. The elastic ear loops let you adjust them as per your comfort level. The product comes in five sizes. You can wash and keep using the mask for up to six months, depending on how well you maintain it.
Compliant with norms by FFP2, the N95 mask created by HYDRISE provides advanced protection. It is UV sterilised and comes with five layers of filtration. The innermost layer is crafted from Hydrophilic SSS grade fabric that is highly moisture absorbent, letting you wear it for long hours without causing any discomfort.
HRX brings a mask with an ergonomic design and a 4-layer filtration system. The outermost layer is a foamy air mesh while the innermost layer is made from soft polycotton to offer you utmost comfort and assured protection. It is washable and can be reused for about 6 months.
This N95 mask by Weldots has a 3D design that prevents the interior surface of the mask from touching your lips to ensure mouth hygiene. The breathable material improves permeability and the non-woven Hydrophilic fabric absorbs sweat and moisture allowing you to wear the mask for long hours. The 6-layer filter system of the mask is tested in the labs of and approved by DRDO and BIS.
TKCK employs Korean technology to craft this effective mask. Made from copper, the fabric feels soft on your skin and has excellent absorption rate. The best thing about these masks is that they are highly breathable and hence can be worn for long hours without much discomfort. You can wash and reuse these masks for up to six months. However, it is advisable to wear a surgical mask under it.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is it okay to wear a scarf instead of a face mask?
Face coverings like scarves and handkerchiefs aren’t effective when it comes to blocking expiratory droplets from entering your respiratory organs. An N95 mask helps you cover your nose and mouth properly with guaranteed prevention against viral aerosols, provided you maintain a safe distance from people.
Is wearing masks with exhalation valves safe?
Face masks with holes or vents are pointless as they allow unfiltered breath to escape the mask. It’s the same as not wearing a mask in the first place.
Should one wear face masks while working out?
It is advised that you avoid wearing face masks while exercising as physical exertions could cause breathing difficulties. Besides, the secretion of sweat can promote the growth of microorganisms around your mouth.
