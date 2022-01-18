Which mask works best to protect you from Omicron?

With the fast-spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19, the importance of masks is back in discussion. Towards the end of the second wave, people had gradually switched to cloth masks owing to the comfort factor. However, with the world dealing with increasing cases of Omicron, researchers and doctors suggest that N95 masks are the most effective as of now. They are found to better prevent the transmission of infected aerosols or droplets.

As per USA’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), N95 masks offer maximum protection as compared to its counterparts. The CDC also states that a transmission can happen in just 15 minutes if they come in contact with an infected person who is not wearing a mask and are within 6 feet of each other. If both the infected and uninfected persons are wearing cloth masks, the duration increases to 27 minutes. On the other hand, the duration of getting infected goes down to 20 minutes if the uninfected person is wearing a cloth mask and the infected individual is not wearing a mask. Similarly, in the case of surgical masks being worn by the uninfected person and no mask by the infected person, the transmission takes place in 30 minutes. Lastly, if both the infected and uninfected individuals are wearing N95 masks, the transmission of the virus can take up to 25 hours.

While surgical masks fare better than cloth masks, they still lack complete protection against the Omicron variant. Even if one is opting for a cloth mask, it must be multi-layered and tightly woven with an adjustable nose bridge so that it stays put and doesn’t slide off the nose during facial movements. The best way to use cloth masks is to use two at a time; make sure you layer them by wearing the disposable mask underneath and cloth mask on top.

For patients, on the other hand, surgical masks are the best options to use for source control according to the American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists (ACGIH). While they do not provide adequate protection to workers from droplets or aerosols of the virus, they, however, limit the transmission considerably.

For your ease, we have listed some options of the best masks with proper filtration that are suitable to use.

