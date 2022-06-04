Say hello to fresh underarms with these 5 natural remedies for body odour

Bad body odour is literally the stuff nightmares are made of. But with these natural remedies for body odour, we have got you covered.

Body odour, regardless of how mild or strong it may be, is a common problem in people of all ages. Caused by sweating, bad body odour is a problem most of us suffer from. Sweating is inevitable for the body, as it regulates body temperature and drains out excess fluids. But if you thought sweating causes bad body odour, as most people seem to believe, you are wrong.

The sweat itself is odourless. It is just fluid your body secrets. However, it is the bacteria living on your skin that uses sweat as its breeding ground and multiplies rapidly, leading to bad body odour. In case you are wondering how to get rid of body odour, you are at the right place. We have listed the best, most foolproof home remedies for smelly underarms and natural remedies for body odour so that you get a guide to smell flawless right here! Let us look at some of the body odour home remedies that are easy and inexpensive.

Natural remedies to tackle body odour

Take a shower daily

There’s really no substitute for daily showers as a natural remedy for body odour. Your body is exposed to dirt, grime, pollution, and sunlight every day. If you don’t keep your body clean, how do you expect it to smell like fresh lilies? Wash your body daily with a mild body cleanser to eliminate any bacterial growth that might be happening on your skin. On top of that, if you are someone who works out daily, it is best to shower twice a day, since your sweat production will be much more than normal.

Incorporate coconut oil in your diet and skincare routine

If you have heard how amazing coconut oil is and didn’t believe it, we are going to say it again. One of the best natural remedies for body odour, coconut oil is a holy ingredient. It is loaded with antimicrobial properties that help to limit the growth of bacteria causing odour on your skin. Further, when you consume coconut oil, it improves your digestive health, which is an important factor in body odour solution and in fighting bad breath.

Rub citrus fruits on your armpit

Citrus fruits, like lemons and oranges have antiseptic and antimicrobial properties that act as great natural remedies for body odour. The acidic properties of lemon juice or orange juice go a long way in reducing the growth of harmful bacteria on your skin. Just cut a lemon in half and rub it on your underarm daily during your shower. But make sure not to rub it if you have freshly waxed underarms, as it will sting.

Apply a paste of neem leaves on underarms

The benefits of neem are plenty, making it an indispensable part of Ayurveda. A highly effective herb with lots of medicinal values, neem has antimicrobial, antibacterial and antiseptic properties too, that prevent the growth of bacteria. Invest in a good quality neem powder, mix it with a few drops of water and make a paste. Apply this paste to your underarms and let it sit for 15 minutes before washing it off. Or you can simply cut off some neem branches, add it to warm water and take a bath.

Have a healthy laundry routine

Natural remedies for body odour are not just topical applications of kitchen ingredients, you also have to make sure your lifestyle and hygiene habits are healthy. A great part of your body odour depends on the clothes you wear. So, washing them with proper care goes a long way in sweat and body odour relief. For example, wash your sweaty clothes as soon as you come back home. When you let those clothes sit for long, the sweat sinks into the fabric. Also, make sure to wash your clothes inside out, as the detergent will be able to do a better cleaning of your underarm area.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Shutterstock