Best seeds for weight loss for keeping that weighing scale in check

Losing weight, as we all know, comes with a mix of a healthy diet and an effective workout regimen. These best seeds for weight loss will not only help you shed those extra kilos, but also help you maintain a healthy lifestyle as well.

Seeds have emerged as nutrient-dense superfoods that are extremely low in calories. You can easily incorporate them in your diet in a variety of breakfast recipes and smoothies, without having to worry about your calorie count. A treasure box of protein, fiber, and unsaturated fatty acids, these seeds have been gaining a lot of momentum in the last few years. If you are looking to lose those extra few inches, these are the best seeds to do that.

Best seeds for weight loss

Chia seeds

Filled with fibre, omega-3 fats and antioxidants, chia seeds are one of the best seeds for weight loss. But you already know that. What you probably didn’t know is that, according to Harvard School of Public Health, two tablespoons of chia seeds contain 11 grams of fiber, 4 grams of protein, 7 grams of unsaturated fats and a high calcium content. Not just that, chia seed are also a rich source of phytonutrients like caffeic acid, quercetin, and chlorogenic acid which are strong antioxidants with anti-inflammatory, antihypertensive and antihyperlipidemic properties.

Flax seeds

They contain high amounts of fibre, omega-3 fats and antioxidants as well. Flax seeds are also rich in lignan, a plant compound rich in antioxidants and oestrogen properties. In fact, these are the richest sources of plant-based omega-3 fatty acids known as alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). Research shows that the essential fatty acids in flax seeds help reduce increased blood glucose level, and cholesterol level and even regulate blood pressure.

Pumpkin seeds

Phosphorus, monounsaturated fats and omega-6 fats are the key nutrients of pumpkin seeds, making these one of the best seeds for weight loss. Apart from lowering blood cholesterol and blood pressure, reducing the risk of bladder stones in kids, and improving prostate health, pumpkin seeds also help you stay full for a longer time. Thus, your appetite is curbed and you end up keeping your calorie intake in check.

Hemp seeds

These seeds are packed with a bundle of health benefits, and helps in weight loss. One of the best sources of vegetarian protein, hemp seeds produce better quality protein than most other plant-based protein sources. The omega 3 present in these seeds is perfect for burning fat, making these one of the best seeds for weight loss.

Sunflower seeds

A healthy snacking option, sunflower seeds are loaded with protein, fats, and fibers which are especially filling. Which means you stay fuller for longer. Loaded with polyunsaturated fats, which are essentially good fats, sunflower seeds are a great addition to your diet when you are trying to lose weight. Add them to your salads, smoothies, cereals or overnight oats and make it a part of your diet.

These might be the best seeds for weight loss, but these aren’t a miracle superfood that will burn your fat overnight. Remember that reaching your weight goal is always a consistent balance of your food habits, lifestyle and exercise.

Hero Image: Courtesy Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash, Featured Image: Courtesy Ash Edmonds/Unsplash