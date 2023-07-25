Chase fitness with these best treadmills for home

Fitness is one of the most important aspects of living a healthy life. While there are various ways to stay fit, a busy schedule calls for measures that are quick and easy to at least set you on the right track, if not achieve the desired result. So if you are short on time to sweat it out at the gym or even set up a gym at home, then modern exercise equipment like a treadmill can come in handy.

With smart controls and designated features, these machines are extremely helpful if you want to tone your body without having to spend your fortune. However, with an array of options available in the market, picking the perfect treadmill can be daunting. Here are a few durable and compact ones that you can try.

What is a treadmill?

A treadmill is an aerobic equipment that is used for walking and running indoors. While on a treadmill, you walk on a belt that is attached to the top of the machine which acts as a moving platform. You can manually adjust the speed of the equipment according to your need and can exercise from the comfort of your home.

Benefits of using a treadmill

Exercising using a treadmill is one of the best cardio workouts that can benefit you both mentally and physically. Walking on a treadmill helps you maintain a constant heartbeat as you work out. According to Healthline, it allows you to perform high-intensity interval training that burns more calories in a short time. Like other cardio workouts, it can also help you reduce the risk of heart disease, other chronic diseases, improve sleep, boost your mood and improve brain function.

Types of treadmill

Below are some of the most common types.

Manual treadmills: These are basic eco-friendly equipment that work without electricity. The belt of these moves as you walk on them.

Motorised treadmills: A mechanised version of a manual treadmill, it features several functions, including speed, walking modes, LED displays and Bluetooth.

Hybrid treadmills: A combination of a traditional treadmill and an elliptical trainer, this equipment lets you move from one mode to the other quickly.

Under-desk treadmills: Aligning with the modern work pattern of people, these are flat machines without handles and can be conveniently placed under your desk. Walking pads designed to be used at low speed let you perform basic office work, like checking an email or attending calls, while you walk.

Medical treadmills: Used mostly by medical professionals and at gyms, these are used by doctors to check the condition of patients. These machines are durable and come with features like easy grip handles and extra-large size.

Folding treadmill: These can be folded into a compact unit.

How to choose the right one?

A treadmill can be a costly investment, and you would not want to go wrong. So, buy one that aligns with your lifestyle and requirements. For instance, if you are someone who loves multitasking and spends a lot of time on a laptop, then an under-desk one will suit you best. If you are looking at a treadmill that is slow-paced, then you can try a non-motorised one. Look for features such as a safety key that helps you stop the machine if needed. You can consult an expert or a physician before zeroing in on an option as well.

How to use a treadmill

Keep these pointers in mind before you start using one:

Do some warmup exercises.

Invest in running shoes for better grip and gym wear for comfort.

Hydrate yourself well before beginning to exercise.

While on a treadmill, begin walking at a slow pace and gradually pick up speed, depending on your comfort and workout regime. Take regular intervals.

Always attach the safety clip even if you plan to walk slowly.

The best treadmills for that perfect home exercise routine