International Day of Yoga: 8 of the best yoga equipment you’ll ever need

Yoga is a versatile fitness techniqe that enhances your physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. To harness the full potential of this activity, you must accompany it with the right equipment. From breathable clothes to accessories that provide stability while performing the postures, these can make your yoga sessions safer.

As the world observes the International Day of Yoga on 21 June every year, one of the best ways to embrace this ancient art is by understanding its goodness and unlocking its possibilities.

According to the US-based network of physicians and scientists, Johns Hopkins Medicine, “Numerous studies show yoga’s benefits in arthritis, osteopenia, balance issues, oncology, women’s health, chronic pain, and other specialities.” The studies also confirm benefits like better strength, lower stress levels, improved balance and flexibility, and a healthier heart in people who practised yoga.

In another study published in the journal Alternative Therapies In Health and Medicine, researchers found yoga improved sleep patterns and helped with insomnia in adults.

Why is yoga equipment important?

Whether you’ve just started reaping the benefits of yoga or attained a higher experience level, accessories and props can be very helpful in your routine. Yoga is a combination of exercises, or kriyas, that enhance breathing, strength and flexibility. Various pieces of yoga equipment can help improve your alignment, prevent injury and provide support while attempting difficult poses.

Some accessories like yoga clothes, towels, and cushions, are helpful in making you feel comfortable while doing yoga.

Types of yoga equipment

There are several types of yoga equipment — while some are essential, others are optional for elevating your practice. Clothing for yoga and a yoga mat are basic requirements.

Additional accessories such as wheels, resistance bands, bricks, dumbbells, bolsters, and cushions may help you carry out poses with impact while avoiding injury. You should opt for equipment based on your fitness goals.

Essential yoga equipment

Yoga clothes

Most yoga asanas can be considered quite intense. They require a full range of motion for you to comfortably and efficiently perform them. There’s bending, twisting, and stretching to attain maximum flexibility. For such exercises, it is important that the clothes you wear are made from stretchy fabric.

So choose yoga pants, tops and shorts that don’t restrict your movements. Make sure they are also made of breathable fabric and have moisture-wicking and antimicrobial properties to keep you comfy even when you’re sweating during yoga.

Yoga mats

Yoga mats are the main base for most of your exercises. Its anti-skid surface helps you avoid injuries while doing yoga. While picking a yoga mat for your daily practice, it is best to pick a mat that is lightweight if you keep travelling. Get a basic anti-skid mat if you always practise at home or indoors. Go with a cotton, jute, cork, or cotton mat to keep your choices natural and eco-friendly.

The thickness of the mat is also one of the important factors to consider. From half an inch to one inch is the optimum thickness that you can go for. Even though thicker mats can provide better support and grip, they should not extend above one and a half inches or disturb the practice. Get a mat that comes with a yoga mat bag for convenience and portability.

Optional yoga equipment

Yoga wheels

If you have back pain, difficulty performing inverted yoga poses like headstands or handstands, or are looking to further push your body for intense exercises, a yoga wheel can be of utmost help. Usually made of plastic, wood, or sturdy foam material, this circular prop is perfect to perform exercises on the back with ease and avoid injuries.

Pick a wheel that supports your weight, is wide enough, water-resistant, and anti-skid. Also, check if the material is durable enough l and has optimum cushioning.

Yoga resistance bands

Be it yoga or other fitness workouts, resistance bands are very useful as a tool to help you build strength and resistance, and stretch your muscles. These come in various thicknesses and widths. Some have handles while others come in a loop.

You can select a yoga belt based on the area of your body you want to work with and the difficulty of the resistance. Get loop bands with varied thicknesses to work on your biceps and shoulders. To add resistance to leg exercises, get an ankle loop band and do squats or leg lifts.

Oversized power resistance bands are for high-power activities like pull-ups and box jumps. Low-resistance therapy bands are perfect for increasing mobility through low-impact exercises like stretching.

Yoga bricks

Bricks in yoga are a useful accessory to get into the form for either seating or standing exercises and hold poses. Yoga bricks are usually made from cork, rubber or wood. Improving the alignment, supporting the back, hips and head, helping with the range of motion and aiding different positions are some essential benefits of yoga bricks.

You can even get a yoga block for similar purposes.

Yoga dumbbells

Not just equipment for the gym, adding weights to your yoga routine can help you build muscle strength as well. When performing exercises like backbends, upward bow poses, and heart-openers, dumbbells can protect you from straining your joints and help you gain strength from the chest.

Additionally, basic exercises like shoulder presses and lunges with yoga dumbbells can help tone your body.

Yoga bolster

A bolster for yoga is a thick cushion that provides a yoga practitioner with the cushioning required to align the body. It is usually rectangular or cylindrical in shape and is used to support the back, head, hips, and knees.

Yoga bolsters come in varied sizes; you can select one based on your body type and the asanas you’ll be using them for. It is most useful while performing savasana (corpse pose), balasana (child’s pose), and viparita karani (legs-up-the-wall pose).

Yoga towels

If you do it right, you’re sure to find yourself drenched in sweat during a yoga session. This is when your yoga towels come in handy. Besides keeping you fresh by letting you swipe the sweat off your body, they also provide the added grip you need when you have sweaty palms or legs.

