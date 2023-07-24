Discover an ultra-luxury members-only wellness club in the heart of Delhi

Soul searching or socialising? Spin class or spa day? In our bid to decompress from the hustle and bustle of the city, we uncovered the DISCOVER Collection, an exclusive members-only club in Delhi that promotes a sustainable lifestyle.

Social wellness clubs are a trend that is gaining great momentum internationally, with the discerning gentry forgoing cocktail hour in favour of some self-care rituals. It’s similar to a spa but a more elevated and holistic experience which includes a wide menu of remedies, fitness facilities and healthy eating options. It’s a niche and luxurious experience, and we for one are glad there is one opened in Delhi to cater to our weary bones.

Discover Collection is a members-only wellness club located in the heart of Lutyens Delhi that provides ample opportunities for members to relax and rejuvenate. Previously home to one of Delhi’s most luxurious spas, Amatrra Spa in The Ashoka Hotel, this members-only club is discreetly tucked on the outskirts of the hotel’s red sandstone facade. Inside you’re completely distant from the chaos of the city. It’s a refuge or an oasis for those looking to escape (in close proximity to their city life). Plush marble floorings, ambient lighting, minimalistic decor touches and a zen-like atmosphere are all enablers of a holistic environment here. Sustainable practices form the heart of everything at Delhi’s latest members-only club, The Discover Collection which is why locally-sourced materials are interseeped into the interiors here. It’s the epitome of well-being, spa, beauty, fitness, and culinary activities alongside a place for social and professional pursuits.

If a discerning ultra-luxury lifestyle is on your agenda, the members-only club is able to provide its distinguished array of services. They have two separate membership options with designated areas depending on how much privacy you wish to maintain on your visit here. Membership to the club is by invitation only ensuring a tiered environment wit transformative experiences, amenities and exceptional facilities. You can pick from their vast menu of spa therapies and treatments which include massages, hammam room, vitamin drips, and even cryotherapy. From heated massage beds to hyperbaric oxygen therapies, it is one of the best-equipped spas the city has to offer.

Apart from holistic services, the Discover Collection also endeavours (and delivers) a great environment for you to work and socialise in. Hold meetings at The Tea Salon or catch up with friends at the exclusive restaurant, The Glass House, both catered by culinary experts equipped to meet the needs of a holistic diet. The rooftop vegetable garden and fully-integrated, alkaline water supply are simply some of the ways the members-only club maintains its narrative. This ultra-luxurious urban escape is the ultimate destination for wellness seekers and devotees of quiet luxury.

