What is Déjà Vu and why do we get it?

Déjà vu is the feeling of having already experienced something happening for the first time. Approximately two-thirds of all people have experienced it, and for the most part, the phenomenon is harmless.

However, it has been linked to conditions such as psychiatric disorders, seizures, stress, and dementia.

This article discusses the causes, risks, and treatment of déjà vu.

What is déjà vu?

Although the term didn’t originate until the late 1800s, poets and writers have been describing the phenomenon for centuries. Two main definitions are:

“Déjà vu” is a French word that means “already seen.” This includes having previously visited, met, heard, tasted, smelled, and performed the situation in the past.

Déjà vu is any subjective impression of unusual familiarity without being able to link it to memory. If a person experiences a feeling of familiarity but can recall the memory responsible for the feeling, it is not considered as the condition.

Causes of déjà vu

Déjà vu is challenging to research because it usually occurs unexpectedly and is short-lived; however, the phenomenon continues to intrigue scientists worldwide. Although more research is needed, here are some common causes:

Coincidence : Most episodes of it are random incidents, likely from an unconscious memory. Researchers hypothesize that if you have an unconscious memory similar to a current circumstance, it elicits the feeling of déjà vu.

: Most episodes of it are random incidents, likely from an unconscious memory. Researchers hypothesize that if you have an unconscious memory similar to a current circumstance, it elicits the feeling of déjà vu. Temporal lobe epilepsy : Seizures originating from the temporal lobe, the second largest lobe in the brain, can cause feelings of déjà vu because this brain area is responsible for emotions and memory. It’s not unusual for those with this type of epilepsy to experience a seizure aura as déjà vu.

: Seizures originating from the temporal lobe, the second largest lobe in the brain, can cause feelings of déjà vu because this brain area is responsible for emotions and memory. It’s not unusual for those with this type of epilepsy to experience a seizure aura as déjà vu. Psychiatric conditions : People with schizophrenia or psychosis often report symptoms of déjà vu. In these cases, the experience lasts longer, is more intense, and can be distressing to the person. However, researchers don’t consider this to be déjà vu but rather a side effect of mental illness.

: People with schizophrenia or psychosis often report symptoms of déjà vu. In these cases, the experience lasts longer, is more intense, and can be distressing to the person. However, researchers don’t consider this to be déjà vu but rather a side effect of mental illness. Paranormal event : Frequent déjà vu is considered a sign of psychic abilities in some cultures. The feeling of familiarity is seen as having lived a past life or having the ability to tell the future.

: Frequent déjà vu is considered a sign of psychic abilities in some cultures. The feeling of familiarity is seen as having lived a past life or having the ability to tell the future. Dopamine: Some experts report that increased dopamine levels (brain chemical) could lead to more frequent episodes of déjà vu because of its effects on the brain.

Other studies suggest that it can occur from increased stress, anxiety, and fatigue. Since the phenomenon likely originates from the brain, it makes sense that conditions affecting the brain can result in deja vu. Additionally, people with dementia also experience symptoms of it.

Risk factors and complications

Researchers in one study found contributing factors for developing déjà vu among participants could include being young (around 15–25 years old), having the ability to recall their dreams, having higher education, and having travelled frequently.

It does not have complications unless related to a serious health condition. If you are having frequent bouts of it accompanied by the below symptoms, you should be evaluated by your healthcare provider:

Hallucinations

Seizure activity

Loss of memory

Confusion

Change in mental status

Research shows about 97% of people experience déjà vu at least once, with 67% experiencing it regularly. What’s more, children experience it more so than adults. A small percentage of people say they had experienced it by 6 years old, while most people say they experienced it before the age of 10. Studies show a decline of reported déjà vu experiences after 25.

Treatment for déjà vu

The only treatment for frequent déjà vu is to correct the underlying cause if identified. Although mostly innocent, it may be reduced by properly managing a seizure disorder, lessening stress and anxiety, and getting enough rest.

Summary

Déjà vu is a common phenomenon experienced by most people. Feeling like you’ve already experienced a new situation can be a random incident or a sign of a medical condition. You can treat it by correcting the underlying cause, if one can be identified. It’s important to tell your healthcare provider about episodes of déjà vu accompanied by hallucinations, seizure activity, or mental status changes.

This story first appeared on www.verywellhealth.com

(Credit for the hero and featured image: Jakob Owens/Unsplash)

© 2021. Health Media Ventures, Inc. . All rights reserved. Licensed from Health.com and published with permission of Health Media Ventures, Inc. . Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.

Health and the Health Logo are registered trademarks of Health Media Ventures, Inc. Used under License.