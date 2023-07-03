Hidden meanings behind dreams unlocked: Know what experts have to say

Slipping into a peaceful slumber after a long, hard day is undoubtedly the goal for most adults today with demanding jobs and social obligations. However, for many, these restful hours are often filled with vivid visions of either bizarre or disturbing nature. Ever wondered what are the dreams meaning, if any at all?

While this is a highly contested subject, mankind’s fascination with interpreting dreams isn’t a new one. While the Romans and the Greeks thought of it as a means to predict the future or messages of wisdom from the dead, Egyptians deputed professional dreamers, who would guide the empire in making important decisions with their “visions”.

Modern psychology, however, uses a person’s dreams as a road map to their subconscious mind.

What are dreams?

As per the US-based National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, humans spend about two hours of their sleep time every night dreaming. However, they may not remember most of the occurrences.

While the exact purpose of these thoughts and imageries is unknown, some experts believe that the process may help people understand your emotional state. For example, it has been observed that people who are going through a difficult time and are stressed may have more vivid hallucinations at night.

Dreams can be experienced in all stages of sleep but usually are most vivid in the Rapid Eye Movement (REM) phase.

Dream analysis: Experts’ take

No discussion on dream analysis is complete without talking about the father of psychoanalysis, Sigmund Freud. He divided dreams into two broad types — manifest dreams and latent dreams. Freud based this theory on the assumption that repressed desires appear in the form of latent dreams. Meanwhile, manifest dreams were the ones which depicted imagery from everyday life. He argued that manifest dreams are a cover for latent dreams, which represent the unfulfilled wishes or innermost instincts of a person.

Psychologists Rosalind Cartwright, who earned the moniker ‘Queen of Dreams’ due to her extensive work in the field between the 1960s to 1980s, and Calvin S. Hall, who researched the topic in the 1950s, connected dream meaning to an individual’s key cognitive processing. While Hall believed that the person’s dream often is a reflection of how they view themselves and others, Cartwright claimed that they decode the emotional behaviour of a person and are a mirror to the life experiences they have had.

Meanwhile, Swiss psychotherapist Carl Jung’s theory claims dreams are quite a serious affair. According to him, your inner mind speaks to you through your dreams, which should be taken as a positive signal to improve your quality of life.

However, some analysts also feel that nightmares and such are random phenomena that do not hold much meaning and should be taken as a casual occurrence.

Dreams and their meaning: Unlocking the secret messages

While it is common to not be able to recall all of your subconscious thoughts after you drift off, some are recurring. These common dream patterns are usually observed in almost all adults regardless of their gender, background, upbringing and culture.

Falling down

According to experts, the occurrence of this dream means that you feel like you are not loved or supported enough. It could also be an indication that you are disappointed with a close relationship and have an overall feeling of losing control.

You have lost the way around a familiar place, like your own home

It is believed that this commonly occurring dream means that you are seeking some direction in your life.

Sexual infidelity

If you frequently dream about your partner cheating on you, it could be a sign that you are insecure about losing them and feel rejected by them.

On the other hand, if you dream of a sexual encounter with another person, it could mean you are feeling trapped in your existing relationship.

Failing an examination

Do you still find yourself back in high school and envision yourself failing that dreaded math test over and over again in your sleep? You are likely feeling stressed out in your current life and feeling unprepared to handle it.

Losing teeth

This dream attributes to your physical appearance and touches upon your inner need for vanity. It also says a lot about how important outer beauty is to you.

Being chased

Are you running away from your problems or hiding something explosive from your loved one? You might find yourself in this dream scenario if you are worried that your secret is about to be exposed.

Your car is broken down.

Experts believe the car is a symbol of movement in your life and how you’re steering ahead. Hence, this dream is often indicative of your methods to achieve your higher life goals which need fixing.

Random, incoherent dreams

These generally centre around being in a place you don’t recognise with unknown people amidst bizarre circumstances. It could also depict uncomfortable physical movements. Such dreams could mean that you are overwhelmed in your real life and need to focus on what is important to you and let go of everything else.

Death

Seeing yourself or someone close to you die is not necessarily a bad omen. It could mean the end of a life situation, which has run its course and the start of something new.

Water

If you see water in any shape or form in your dreams, it indicates an emotional upheaval in your mind. In psychology, water is closely associated with emotions, and hence, this dream could mean that you need to start taking your mental health seriously.

Discovering an unexpected source of money

Have you been dreaming of finding coins or currency notes in places you didn’t know existed before? This could be indicative of your happiness and well-being as money is usually considered a sign of power and prosperity.

Conclusion

The meaning of different dreams could be interpreted in myriad ways, and it is completely up to an individual to take them as seriously as they want. It could be helpful to write them down if you see a pattern during your sleep and speak to a mental health expert if you think they are indicative of any current stresses you might be feeling in real life.

It would be great if you could use your dreams’ meaning to add some value towards becoming a more fulfilled individual and attaining peace.

Hero and featured image: Courtesy Bruce Mars/Unsplash