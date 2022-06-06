Make the most of your lunch break with these 6 quick and easy workouts

Regardless of where you are on your fitness journey, a few extra minutes of workouts never hurt. These easy lunch hour workouts are the perfect way to make the most of your hour-long lunch breaks.

In fact, this is the lazy person’s guide to staying fit. If you are someone who cannot get up an hour early in the morning to crunch in a workout routine, the next best option is to fit it in your lunch break, right? These lunchtime exercises are easy, fuss-free and won’t need you to go to the gym to sweat it out. You can just quickly take some time out and incorporate these quick exercises in your lunch break.

With desk jobs and a sedentary lifestyle, fitness often takes a backseat in our daily schedules. These easy 25-minute lunch break workouts have more benefits than you can imagine. Apart from keeping your mind active and making you look fresh and active with a new boost of energy, it also stores up adrenaline, prevents you from falling asleep post-lunch, burns your calories, among other things. Here are the best lunchtime workouts that you can follow.

Stay fit with these easy lunch hour workouts

Bodyweight squats

This easy lunch hour workout is just like a regular squat. You need to start by standing with your feet placed slightly wider than hip-width apart. Sit with your butt into a squat, without letting your knees go past your toes. The only catch is to make sure that your weight is on your heels, and keep your chest up. Do as many reps as you can in two minutes.

Tricep curls

No, you don’t need your weights and dumbbells to do this lunch hour workout. All you need to do is fill up a two-litre water bottle and your makeshift dumbbell is ready. How you want to do these curls is upto you. You can do these standing, seating or even lying down. The only thing is to make sure that you do it the right way, with proper movement and techniques.

Touch your toes while standing up

Pretty easy and won’t even require you to move. A great way to stretch out and release all your joints and limbs. But this is also a great way to build your core. All you need to do is stretch both your hands up in the air, bend forward completely, and try to touch your toes. Chances are you won’t be able to do it in the first few minutes of your lunch hour workout, but slowly your joints and muscles will loosen up and you will ultimately make it.

Ditch the elevator

What better way than cardio to get moving? But this is not your gym, where you have a treadmill at your disposal. Solution? Take the stairs as many times as you have to access another floor. This is not just a lunch time exercise, you can keep doing this all day long.

Chair dips

Before you even get started on this easy lunch hour workout, make sure your chair doesn’t have wheels or is a rotating one. Things can go really bad with these chairs. You will need a static and sturdy chair. Use your elbows and forearms for support and get your butt and torso in the air, while balancing the bottom half of your body on your feet. Bend your knee and keep going up and down for as long as you can, with short breaks in between. This workout targets your thighs, which is where you should be feeling the pressure.

Side lunges

If you are in an office space, regular lunges, that too in workwear could be a challenge. The solution is side lunges. Bend one knee, making sure that the other leg is fully stretched out. Keep repeating them with each leg alternately. Your hamstrings will thank you later for this lunch hour workout.

Featured and Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock