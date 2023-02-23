8 female fitness influencers on Instagram busting common exercising myths

Want to get a body like your favourite star but somehow not being able to reach your fitness goals? Even if you are not making any mistakes, you might be falling prey to common myths and notions that are hindering your fitness journey. Follow these female fitness influencers in India and abroad, on Instagram, who are debunking these myths to help you achieve your fitness goals.

Reaching your fitness goal or shedding off extra pounds is not the most difficult subject in school (mine was Organic Chemistry). This one has a formula too, yes, but it’s not difficult. The only way is to stay consistent. And also, not diving into the world of popular and common myths – they only slow you down and you end up losing patience, and sometimes, giving up on your goals. These female fitness influencers on Instagram will make sure that never happens.

Female fitness influencers debunking common fitness myths

Emily Skye

With 2.7 million followers, Emily Skye is a female fitness influencer who tapped on a much-needed subject to bust myths and spread awareness. She posts motivational and fitness videos for pregnant and postpartum women. From beginners to advanced fitness enthusiasts, Skye breaks all the common myths around working out for new mothers.

Anupriya Kapur

A popular face on Instagram, she has about 239k followers. She discovered her love for running in 2009, and since then she has run a bunch of marathons. She takes to Instagram to promote positivity and growth, by busting myths around running and fitness holistically.

Radhika Bose

With 599k followers, she is known by her Insta handle, Yogasini. If you thought yoga is slow and not as effective as other conventional forms of working out, trust her to break the stereotype. This female fitness influencer even keeps her followers engaged by posting unique fitness challenges and encouraging an interactive vibe.

Massy Arias

With 2.7 million followers on her Instagram handle, she promotes resistance training, callisthenics, yoga, and HIIT. She is relatable to most of us, because when she started her journey, she couldn’t even lift five-pound dumbbells. Today, even celebrities follow her by the way.

Yasmin Karachiwala

You have definitely heard of her. Celebrity fitness coach, she is the person behind some of the fittest actors in the industry. Think Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon and more. But if you think she posts only high-end stuff, you’re wrong. Posting really simple videos and busting common myths, she has more than one million followers.

Namrata Sudhindra

A dentist by profession and a former model, this female fitness influencer is proof that no matter what you do in life, fitness is a choice. She busts common myths about yoga and pushes her followers to step out of their comfort zones and challenge themselves. She has a little over 5k followers, and it’s only growing.

Namrata Purohit

Another celebrity fitness coach, you have seen her hanging out with Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan on vacation. Yes, she is their Pilates coach. With 427k followers, she gives some serious fitness goals and inspiration. She is one of the youngest Pilates instructor, but that doesn’t hamper her determination for all things fitness and busting fitness myths.

