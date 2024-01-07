Fiber-rich foods to add to your diet to boost digestive health

Dietary fiber plays a pivotal role in maintaining gut health, improving digestion and bolstering our overall well-being. Commonly found in vegetables, fruits, seeds, grains, nuts and legumes, fiber-rich foods have become a prerequisite to a health-conscious lifestyle.

Also known as bulk or roughage, fibre is a type of carbohydrate that our body cannot digest, unlike fats, proteins and other carbohydrates. It is commonly classified into two types — soluble and insoluble — which determine how it functions in the body. While soluble fiber dissolves in water to form a gel-like consistency and helps in lowering blood cholesterol and glucose levels, insoluble fiber supports the movement of food through the digestive system but doesn’t dissolve in fluids.

Key benefits of fiber

This nutrient contributes significantly to our overall health beyond just supporting digestive well-being. Here’s how fiber substantially makes a difference:

1. It improves bowel movement by adding bulk to waste, making it easier to pass through the body and preventing constipation. A high-fiber diet is also known to lower the risk of haemorrhoid development and colorectal cancer.

2. Fiber-rich foods have fewer calories and are more filling than low-fiber dishes. This tends to keep you satiated and can lead to consuming fewer calories, helping with weight management.

3. Adequate fiber intake lowers bad cholesterol levels by reducing low-density lipoprotein and controls blood sugar levels by slowing down the absorption of sugar in the body.

4. Increasing dietary fiber consumption is also associated with minimised risk of cardiovascular diseases and colon cancer.

If incorporating high-fiber foods is on your health checklist, then this list of foods, abundant in this nutrient, can be helpful.

Fiber-rich foods to incorporate into your diet for a healthy gut

Barley

With a chewy texture and a slightly nutty flavour, barley is a cereal grain that is a known source of fiber and other healthy nutrients such as antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Consumed in hulled, pearled or cooked form, it contains beta-glucan that helps in lowering cholesterol and maintaining blood sugar levels. One cup of barley contains approximately six grams of fiber.

To include this grain in your daily diet, you can add it to soup, mix it with roasted veggies and meat or serve it as a side to salads and stews.

Quinoa

Rich in fiber, plant compounds and complete protein (all nine amino acids), quinoa is a type of seed that is classified as a whole grain. Also high in antioxidants, magnesium, iron and vitamins such as B1, B2 and B6, it contains five grams of fiber per one-cup serving. Additionally, because it is gluten-free, quinoa is considered healthy for people with wheat allergies and celiac disease. It comes in a variety of colours, such as white, yellow, red and black with varying nutrient contents.

While you can cook it as a side dish or use it to make your tacos and enchiladas’ filling healthier, you can also use quinoa flour for baking or quinoa flakes for breakfast cereal.

Oats

Oats are considered among the healthiest whole grains, owing to their nutritional value and the many benefits they have to offer. A potent source of nutrients like vitamins and minerals, antioxidants and high-fiber content, they help digestion and manage cholesterol and blood sugar levels. And, since they are very filling, they prevent over-consumption of food.

Oats can be boiled in water or milk and eaten as porridge, included in a rolled or flour form in granola bars, muffins and cookies or soaked overnight and consumed the following morning topped with fruits and nuts.

Broccoli

A cruciferous vegetable (a group of leafy greens such as cabbage, bok choy, and cauliflower), broccoli is rich in both soluble and insoluble fiber, with around 2.5 grams per cup. It also contains other nutrients like antioxidants, vitamins C, K and A, potassium, iron and manganese. From reducing inflammation, protecting against cancers (breast, gastric, kidney, bladder) and maintaining blood sugar levels to support heart health and promoting healthy digestion, broccoli is a miracle worker that does it all.

It can be consumed in stews, soups and pasta or enjoyed sauteed, roasted or stir-fried with other veggies. It can also be paired as a side dish with baked or mashed potatoes.

Brussels sprouts

Resembling mini cabbages, Brussels sprouts are known for the high amount of fiber, cancer-fighting antioxidants, potassium, folate and vitamin K they contain. They are a part of the cruciferous vegetable family and offer three to four grams of fiber per cup. They help regulate bowel movement, waste consistency and relieve constipation.

While you can shred raw Brussels in your salad, you can also enjoy them roasted, sauteed, baked with parmesan cheese or as a part of a one-skillet chicken meal.

Almonds

High in not just fiber but also other nutrients such as healthy fats, vitamin E, antioxidants, protein, manganese and magnesium, almonds do more than just maintain your gut health. They also protect against oxidative stress, control blood sugar and lower cholesterol levels. Twenty-three almonds offer about six grams of fiber, which also makes them a good snacking option during hunger pangs.

While consuming them raw is the easiest way to savour almonds, you can also include them in fresh salads or use almond flour for baking purposes.

Lentils

Lentils (also called pulses) are a powerhouse of nutrients, as they are high in protein and fiber content. They are low in fat and come in a variety of flavours and colours. One cup of boiled lentils offers about 15.5 grams of fiber which makes them an extremely beneficial addition to our daily diets. They are a type of legume that’s primarily rich in prebiotic fiber and helps maintain our digestive health as well as fortify good bacteria in the gut. These fiber-rich foods also aid in minimising the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, obesity, cancer and heart disease.

To reap the benefits of this legume, you can include lentil soups in your diet, use them in salads, tacos and burrito fillings or boil and cook them dry in herbs and spices.

Beans

Beans are another type of legume that is considered highly beneficial for rich fiber. They are available in various types, each loaded with nutrients, and can be cooked in plenty of ways. Black, kidney, edamame and pinto are some of the types, each providing over 10 grams of fiber per cup.

You can have black beans in mashed form in sandwiches, wrap fillings, soups and salads, whereas kidney beans can be enjoyed as curry with rice. On the other hand, shelled edamame can be added to omelettes, salads or stir-fried veggies. Pinto beans are versatile — use them in stews, soups, salads, tacos, burritos, charred corn and onion salsa.

Chickpeas

Chickpeas are an excellent choice for times when you want to boost your fiber and protein intake. With a rich nutrient composition and 12 grams of fiber per cup, they keep you full, prevent constipation, promote weight control and manage blood sugar levels. They are also ideal for people who prefer gluten-free foods in their diet.

There are plenty of ways to include this legume in your daily diet — add it to sandwiches, curries, soups and salads, or enjoy it as a side dish. You can even make hummus with it.

Berries

Besides being rich in antioxidants, berries contain a high fiber content. While blackberries have 7.5 grams of fiber per cup, strawberries have three grams and raspberries offer eight grams. These berries are also rich in nutrients, such as manganese, vitamin C and polyphenols, which together help reduce oxidative stress, improve blood sugar levels and keep you full, thereby reducing calorie intake.

While the best way to consume these fiber-rich foods is raw, you can also incorporate berries into smoothies and pancakes, fruit bowls, fresh salads and oatmeal.

Apples

Apples contain both soluble and insoluble fiber along with other nutrients, which makes eating this fruit a must every day. One medium-sized apple contains four grams of fiber and vitamin C to help maintain the health of both the immune and digestive systems. From reducing gastric empties to promoting good bacteria in the gut, apple has a prebiotic effect, leading to better health.

You can eat a whole raw apple, blend it into smoothies and salads or top it with almond or peanut butter for a delectable yet healthy twist.

Avocados

With nine to 10 grams of fiber per fruit, avocado is also rich in healthy fats, potassium, magnesium and vitamins C, E and B. They are good for heart, vision and digestive health, preventing osteoporosis and cancer and reducing the risk of depression.

Prepare guacamole and slather it onto your toast, or cut avocados into pieces and include them in salads and smoothies.

(Main Image: Courtesy Melissa Belanger/Unsplash; Featured Image: Courtesy Margarita Zueva/Unsplash)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which fiber is good for digestion?

Insoluble fiber that does not dissolve in water is good for digestion. It increases the bulk and softness of waste, which makes it easier to pass through the body. This improves bowel regularity and reduces the chances of constipation.

– Which food has the highest fiber content?

Peas, boiled lentils and black beans are some of the foods that have the highest fiber content.

– What speeds up digestion?

Some healthy habits that can help speed up your digestion include exercising regularly, increasing water intake, consuming fiber-rich foods, cutting down the fat content and including probiotics and supplements in your daily routine (under your physician’s guidance).

– What are the signs of poor digestion?

The most common signs of poor digestion include: