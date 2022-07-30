Science says your fitness watch was worth it: The device encourages us to walk 40 minutes more daily

If you have a fitness tracker, you likely find yourself using the device daily. The smartwatches can track everything from how many steps you walk in a day to your average heart rate during a workout. Beyond being a dependable measurement of your activity level, fitness trackers have another added bonus—they’re motivational. According to a new study conducted by researchers from the University of South Australia, activity watches encourage users to walk up to 40 minutes—or 1,800 steps—more each day.

Fitness trackers encourage you to exercise regularly

To obtain their findings, the researchers reviewed nearly 400 studies involving 1,64,00 people around the world who wear activity trackers to monitor their physical activity. The research, which was published in Lancet Digital Health, highlights the importance of affordable interventions that encourage people to exercise more regularly. “Wearable activity trackers promote behaviour-change techniques, such as self-monitoring and goal setting, and their use has been associated with increased physical activity,” the research states.

Despite their popularity, there has been widespread scepticism about how effective these types of watches really are, as well as their level of accuracy and whether they encourage unhealthy exercise patterns. But, according to study author Ty Ferguson, lead researcher at UniSA and PhD candidate, the evidence has, so far, been overwhelmingly positive.

“The overall results from the studies we reviewed show that wearable fitness trackers are effective across all age groups and for long periods of time,” Ferguson says. “They encourage people to exercise on a regular basis [and] to make it part of their routine.”

In addition to encouraging people to move more throughout the day, the researchers state that there is also some evidence that fitness trackers also help lower blood pressure and cholesterol in people with type 2 diabetes and other health conditions.

This story first appeared on www.marthastewart.com

(Credit for the hero and featured image: PeopleImages/Getty Images)

© 2021 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved. Licensed from MarthaStewart.com and published with permission of Meredith Corporation. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.