Follow these celebrity fitness instructors on Instagram to stick to your resolutions this year

Behind every shot of your favourite celebrity’s washboard abs, is hours spent doing multiple sets of Russian twists and butterfly crunches. Most of them, even the disciplined ones, admit that they need a whole lot of guidance to stick to their fitness routine. And if your new year’s resolution to work out every day has begun losing steam, we’ve rounded up a list of the best celebrity fitness instructors on Instagram who will remind you to get back on the mat.

These celebrity fitness instructors on Instagram will get you closer to your fitness goals

Yasmin Karachiwala

A clientele featuring the likes of Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, Yashmin Karachiwala is one of the most popular celebrity fitness trainers in the country. Specialising in Pilates and strength training, she’s also associated with the Miss India pageant and a host of television programs. Championing body positivity along with fitness, she started with a fitness centre in Mumbai and has now expanded her reach and business overseas. On Instagram, she shares quick workout routines that you can do at home every day. Her versatile routines and stellar reputation has earned her a million followers on the social media platform.

Namrata Purohit

A certified Pilates instructor, entrepreneur, and author, Namrata Purohit was 16 when she earned the title of the Youngest Trained Stott Pilates Instructor in the world. A firm believer in keeping things safe, smart, and simple, she uses her athletic background to push the boundaries of fitness for herself as well as for stars like Jhanvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Neha Dhupia. On Instagram she shares tips on the right form for certain exercises, busts common myths about Pilates, and chronicles her fitness journey and motivations with her 378k followers. If working out is not your idea of fun, she might just change your mind.

Radhika Karle

Nutritionist and Pilates instructor (we’re sensing a theme here) Radhika Karle is the owner of Radhika’s Balanced Body. Known for helping Sonam Kapoor meet her fitness goals, she’s also trained stars like Hrithik Roshan, Kunal Kapoor, and Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Her Instagram reflects her experience and offers a rounded approach to fitness with recipes, meal plans, breathing techniques, and tips on how to ease the strain that staying sedentary for too long can have. Between her motivational captions and occasional workout challenges, there are no excuses for skipping your day’s workout.

Sarvesh Shashi

With 75 yoga studios across the world and a clientele that includes Varun Dhawan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Mithila Palkar, and Malaika Arora, Sarvesh Shashi has more than made a mark for himself in the world of fitness and wellness. His curated Instagram feed, features him doing yoga poses in the most unlikely of places, including while being underwater. He also shares his motivational quotes, discusses philosophical questions, and stresses on the importance of mental health with his 169k followers. We’re looking at a mind and body transformation with this trainer.

Shivoham

Athlete and fitness coach Shivoham has helped Aamir Khan, Jacqualine Fernandes, and Ranbir Kapoor make their fitness goals. Founder of India’s first CrossFit box, he strongly believes in tailoring your fitness routine to your individual goals and lifestyle. Besides curating a feed that’s major fitness goals, the trainer usually takes to the social media platform to share inputs on the right form for common exercises, offer insights into different exercise variations, and list out basic exercise routines with his 169k followers. You’re bound to leave his page feeling pumped to work out.

Deanne Panday

Fitness expert, author, and popular health coach Deanne Panday has trained the likes of Shahrukh Khan, Bipasha Basu and Lara Dutta. Not a huge fan of restrictive diets, she believes in being balanced by eating clean, sleeping well, and having an exercise routine that is unique to your body type and lifestyle. The health coach regularly conducts workshops and has introduced a Brazilian brand of workout gear for women in India. Her Instagram, with 485k followers, features a mix of fitness and fun where she shares signature yoga poses and workout routines, pens down thoughts on challenges in life, and offers insight into common nutrition mistakes.

Prashant Sawant

Personal trainer to Bollywood’s big-wigs like Shahrukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Priyanka Chopra, Prashant Sawant believes in being consistent and challenging yourself to get miraculous results. The pay-off of his vision is evident in SRK’s ripped physique in Om Shanti Om and Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Aditya Roy Kapur’s chiselled abs in Fitoor. His Instagram feed, followed by 87.9k people, is all about meeting those workout goals, with motivational captions that compliment heart-pumping videos. If you didn’t have much faith in your ability to get six-pack abs by the summer, you will after a few posts of his.

Vinod Channa

Fitness consultant and trainer Vinod Channa is the celebrity go-to for body transformation, nutritional guidance, and workout routes based on health issues and injuries. His clientele includes Riteish Deshmukh, Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty, and Ayushmann Khurrana. He’s also the man behind Anant Ambani’s transformation in 2016. Follow him on Instagram, along with 50.5k others, to get tips on the best exercises to add to your routine and zero-in on the best foods to eat. We’re feeling transformative after a look at his feed.

