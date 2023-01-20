Ginseng: Get a glowing skin by adding this natural ingredient to your beauty routine

One of the natural ingredients in the spotlight this year is ginseng. A plant native to Asia, mainly cultivated in Korea, ginseng is one of the active ingredients that’s currently on the rise in the cosmetics sector. A must in K-beauty, it’s the perfect partner for dull complexions, as well as skin that has lost its firmness and elasticity or has been damaged by external factors.

Used for thousands of years in Chinese, Japanese and Korean medicine, ginseng — and more specifically its root — is a plant that is rich in vitamins, amino acids and minerals with powerful antioxidant properties. Contrary to popular belief, red Korean ginseng root, the most famous kind, is not only beneficial for fatigue and stress — and even loss of libido — because it is also a great ally for the skin. This beauty ingredient is already widely used in Korean cosmetic products, and is now coming to European and American routines, much to the delight of dull, tired complexions, or those affected by pollution.

Benefits of Ginseng

An adaptogenic plant

Ginseng is one of the many adaptogenic plants that have recently found place in the cosmetics industry. These plants are capable of increasing the body’s resistance to stress. And these benefits are also valid for the skin. Ginseng root, whether powdered or in the form of a water, can protect the skin against external aggression such as smoking or pollution, as well as against fatigue and stress. But that’s not all. In the same vein, ginseng root promotes cell renewal and helps stimulate collagen production, proving beneficial for dull skin or skin that is losing firmness and elasticity.

Fans of DIY concoctions may be familiar with ginseng extract, which can be used to prepare many cosmetics, such as anti-aging creams and serums, eye care products, or repairing treatments. As well as protecting the skin against aging, it helps to improve the appearance of scars. And these are not negligible virtues for consumers who swear by natural cosmetics, with minimal risk to health.

Strengthening hair

The cherry on the cake is that ginseng is now taking a growing role in haircare routines too. At a time when scalp care products are booming, ginseng extract is ideal for concocting serums to strengthen the scalp. And that’s good news for anyone following the current trend for skinification, which involves taking care of your hair as you would your skin.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Photography Peter Franke/Unsplash

This story is published via AFP Relaxnews.