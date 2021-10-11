7 gummy selections for adults that need to be on your wellness chart

A gummy a day can keep health issues at bay? Gummies offer a variety of health advantages ranging from weight loss to immunity and even hair loss.

Gummies, a part of the nutraceutical industry, have been given a ‘healthy’ makeover and are now proven to aid with a variety of issues ranging from digestive difficulties and hair loss to nutritional deficiencies. They are claimed to provide an option for those who are wary of ingesting pills or find it difficult to take medications. Indeed, these “vegan, gelatin-free, zero-sugar, zero-pesticides, no artificial colour supplements” are believed to be a must-have for health and hence are widely accessible.

Even if you eat a healthy, balanced diet, these new-age supplements can help fill in the gaps, especially if you need a little additional help recovering from illness. Here are a few of our top picks for adults.

Say bye-bye to pmsing blues

That time of the month? Mood swings, anxiety, bloating, and severe cramps before and during our periods. A few of those symptoms may be alleviated by taking these ‘That Time of The Month’ gummies (Rs 800) from Power Gummies. Vitamin C protects against iron deficiency and heals body tissues, whilst Vitamin B6, magnesium sulphate, and milk thistle can calm muscles and level your mood.

Biotin Gummies for hair growth

Faith and Patience’s ‘Biotin hair supplement’ (Rs 850) is chewable, delicious hair gummies enriched with Biotin and hair multivitamins that boost your hair health, improve hair strength and texture from within to give lustrous, naturally healthy hair. Biotin provides nutrients that promote hair growth and hair thickness. Zinc plays an important role in hair tissue growth and repair. These hair gummy supplements contain multivitamins such as Vitamin A, Vitamin C & Vitamin E that protect your hair from free-radical damage that blocks hair growth.

Flavourful gummies for strong and healthy hair

Sulo Nutrition believes in changing the idea of supplement consumption in India. It is offering solutions combining nutrition with flavour and taste. The brand has started its journey with hair supplement gummies packed with a palate unique to Indian taste. Packing the goodness of Ayurveda in delicious flavours, Sulo is the first Indian brand that has launched ‘Amla gummy candies’ (Rs 1,499) for healthy hair. Each gummy is powered with the goodness of biotin, amla extracts, zinc as well as Vitamin B12 that works on strengthening the hair roots.

Gummy pops to help with your Zzzs

To help you wind down and develop a healthy sleep cycle, these ‘restful sleep’ gummy pops (Rs 699) from Welly contains melatonin that reduces the time it takes to fall asleep and regulates the body’s sleep cycle. L-theanine promotes relaxation and helps reduce stress. Sleeping like a baby isn’t only for babies anymore.

For a healthier and happier gut

Balancing your gut bacteria is essential, especially if you’ve been ill or taken antibiotics. ‘Probiotic + Prebiotic’ (Rs 750) from Wellbeing Nutrition help with digestion, metabolism, bloating, and general health. Simply dissolve a tablet in a glass of water and enjoy the bubbly elixir.

Core immunity gummies

The immune system is your personal warrior that puts up a fight to keep you healthy. Do your bit by providing it with essential nourishment. ‘Core Immunity gummies’ (Rs 990) from Nyumi are formulated using an enriching blend of western and Indian ingredients like Vitamin C and D3, Zinc, Tulsi and Curcumin to help you stay in the best of your health. And to have it taste like Tangy Citrus is like having lemon on the pie.

Gummies to maintain a youthful glow

‘Glowing Skin Gummies’ (Rs 999) from Within Nutrition is a powerful blend of super nutrients that works from inside and delivers the right combination of nutrients to optimise absorption and hydrate your skin.

