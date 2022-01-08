Happy Heads: India’s first IV clinic offers a wide range of drips for health, wellness and healing

“The Athletic Drip and the Immunity Drip at Happy Heads are a must-try,” says actor and brand ambassador Rana Daggubati.

Towards the end of 2021, Bengaluru saw the opening of something uniquely new to the lifestyle space. India’s first IV clinic brand – Happy Heads, with its first outlet in Hyderabad, opened doors in Bengaluru, with actor Rana Daggubati as brand ambassador. Happy Heads offers various intravenous infusions to deliver essential vitamins, minerals, and amino acids directly into the bloodstream for health, wellness, and healing. Infusing these powerful nutrients via IV therapy bypasses the gastrointestinal (GI) system and allows for immediate availability at the cellular level.

Happy Heads’ interesting range of IVs to choose from

There is the Hangover Fix which detoxifies, hydrates and gives you a good dose of anti-inflammatory boosters and electrolytes. The Immunity Drip is something that may interest many who experience low levels of energy. It is a concoction of essential vitamins that boosts energy and immunity. The Nutri Glow is a mix that refreshes the skin, restores the balance of electrolytes in your body and makes your skin supple and healthy. It is also a popularly chosen drip after the Hangover Fix.

There are drips like the Vegan, The Frequent Flyer, The Metabolizer, The Cleanser and the Myer’s Cocktail to restore body and mind balance among several others.

“The pandemic has urged us to focus on our well-being and the lifestyles we lead. I think IV drips boost health, fortify the immune system and leave you feeling rejuvenated for several days after. While we all need to take care of our health, this is a great way to supplement those efforts. Since IV drips are injected straight into the bloodstream allowing greater absorption, the efficacy is also much higher,” says Rana Daggubati.

Sounds great, right? So we decided to sign up for an IV drip and check this out for ourselves.

Our experience at Happy Heads

When you step into the Happy Heads reception, you are ushered into a plush air-conditioned waiting room, done up more like a home office in soothing shades of white and aquamarine. Here is where you will fill in a form with your basic health details for a doctor to examine. A nurse comes in to check your blood pressure, height and weight (and will even tell you your BMI if you request it) and cross-check the accuracy of the details on your form. The next step is the doctor’s consultation where you are asked several questions to put the information on your form in perspective and to understand your expectations from the drip. The doctor then chooses a drip for you.

I was given the Immunity Booster. While the drip mix was being prepared, I was brought into the space where the drip was going to be administered. I had a choice of four Lazy Boy loungers, with curtains for privacy to settle into. I also had Netflix and other OTT channels at my disposal while I was on the drip. The nurse brought in a tray and the drip was inserted expertly. The AC was set to a comfortable temperature and half an hour later, I was done with my drip.

All through the nurse and the doctor kept checking in to see if I was comfortable, or in pain or was feeling anything untoward. Once the drip is done, it is recommended to wait a few days to feel the effects of the drip kick in. The duration between drips is based on how your body reacts to them. I did feel lighter, more energetic and slept better a few days after the drip.

Happy Heads has an interesting range of drips aimed at dealing with several lifestyle conditions. The price for each drip varies from Rs 5,999 for one drip to Rs 9,999 a drip. There are also six and 12 drip packs to choose from.