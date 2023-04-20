Mangoes: The health benefits of the ‘king of fruits’ is definitely more than you think

The best part about summer is possibly the onset of the mango season. The hot days seem a little more bearable with a glass of delicious mango shake and every dinner seems incomplete without a slice of this juicy fruit for dessert. Mangoes are a delicious and nutritious tropical fruit that are popular around the world. Not only are they tasty, but eating a mango ensures that you get a wide range of health benefits.

Mangoes are a rich source of various nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They contain high amounts of vitamins C, A, and E, which are important for maintaining a healthy immune system, healthy vision, and skin health. Additionally, mangoes are a good source of dietary fibre, which helps keep the digestive system healthy. Let’s learn about the many health benefits of eating mangoes every day.

10 amazing health benefits of eating mangoes this summer

Mango is not only an appetising fruit but it also boasts of an exceptional nutritional profile. One of the most unique facts about mangoes is that just 1 cup of this fresh fruit can provide nearly 67 percent of the DV for Vitamin C. This water-soluble vitamin helps in building the immune system, helps the body in absorbing iron, and promotes cell growth and repair. Here are the health benefits of eating mangoes.

It boosts immunity

Mangoes are a rich source of Vitamin C, which plays a vital role in boosting the immune system. A single cup of mangoes contains about 100 percent of the daily recommended intake of Vitamin C. Additionally, mangoes also contain beta-carotene, which is converted into Vitamin A in the body. Vitamin A is essential for a healthy immune system as it helps maintain healthy skin and mucous membranes, which act as the first line of defence against infection.

It may help in lowering cholesterol levels

Mangoes are also known to help lower cholesterol levels in the blood. This is due to the high content of pectin, a soluble dietary fibre found in mangoes. Pectin binds to cholesterol in the gut and helps prevent its absorption into the bloodstream, thereby reducing cholesterol levels.

It may reduce the risk of cancer

Mangoes contain various antioxidants, including beta-carotene, lutein, and zeaxanthin, which help reduce the risk of cancer. These antioxidants help neutralise free radicals in the body, which are known to damage cells and contribute to the development of cancer. Additionally, some studies have shown that mango extracts may help inhibit the growth of certain cancer cells.

It promotes digestive health

Mangoes are also beneficial for digestive health. They are a rich source of dietary fibre, which helps keep the digestive system healthy by promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation. Additionally, mangoes contain enzymes that aid in digestion and may help reduce inflammation in the gut.

It helps in improving eye health

Mangoes contain high amounts of beta-carotene, which is essential for maintaining healthy eyes. Beta-carotene is converted into Vitamin A in the body, which is important for vision. Additionally, mangoes also contain lutein and zeaxanthin, two antioxidants that have been shown to reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration.

It may aid in weight loss

Mangoes are low in calories and high in fibre, making them a great addition to a weight-loss diet. The fibre in mangoes helps keep you feeling full for longer, which can reduce the overall calorie intake throughout the day. Additionally, mangoes contain enzymes that aid in digestion and may help boost metabolism, leading to increased fat burning.

It helps in improving skin health

Mangoes are also beneficial for skin health. They contain high amounts of Vitamin C, which is essential for the production of collagen, a protein that helps maintain healthy skin. Additionally, mangoes contain antioxidants that help protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals.

It helps in boosting brain health

Mangoes are also beneficial for brain health. They contain high amounts of Vitamin B6, which is essential for the production of neurotransmitters, chemicals that help transmit signals to the brain. Additionally, mangoes contain glutamine acid, an amino acid that helps improve concentration and memory.

It may help in reducing inflammation

Mangoes contain various antioxidants, including quercetin, kaempferol, and catechins, which help reduce inflammation in the body. Inflammation is a normal immune

It helps in preventing diabetes

Fresh mangoes are high in natural sugar but there is no evidence that suggests that eating this fruit leads to diabetes or is harmful to people with this condition. Interestingly, one study showed how people who added 10 grams of freeze-dried mango to their diet every day for 12 weeks saw substantial improvements in their blood sugar levels. The only thing to keep in mind here is to eat it moderately.

