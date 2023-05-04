Be a part of the hemp revolution & get your hands on these cool homegrown products

Hemp is a variety of the cannabis plant that contains very low levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive compound that gives marijuana its characteristic ‘high’. While many think the two products are the same, the consumption of hemp does not produce any psychoactive effects. This is the very reason why hemp products have gained popularity in recent years, especially in India.

Due to their numerous health and environmental benefits, more and more people are looking to explore what these products have to offer. In India, many homegrown brands have emerged in the past few years that sell different kinds of hemp products ranging from fabrics to CDB oil. Why is it gaining so much popularity here?

Hemp seeds are a rich source of essential fatty acids, protein, and vitamins. They are also high in fibre and contain important minerals such as zinc and magnesium. It is also a highly sustainable crop that requires minimal water and pesticides to grow. It also has a short growth cycle and can be used for a wide range of applications including clothing, paper, and building materials.

Hemp products, such as CBD oil, have been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce pain and inflammation in the body. These products are also non-toxic and safe for human use. Unlike many conventional products that contain harmful chemicals, hemp-based products are made using natural ingredients that are gentle on the skin and body. Let’s check out 7 hemp products that you can purchase in India.

Hemp products in India: CBD Oil, fabric, body care & more

Hemp has emerged as a central player in a rapidly expanding industries including textiles, footwear, food, paper, rope, and even biofuel and bioplastics. In India, numerous companies are actively exploring the diverse applications of this versatile Cannabis strain, prioritising sustainability and economic viability with their hemp-based products. Check them out below.

Hemp Republic – Apparel

Hemp Republic uses the centuries-old wonder crop for making hemp fibre and the several other products that can be produced from it. The products include a range of attractive apparel for both men and women, fabric food, paper and much more.

Hempsters – Body care

Hempsters specialise in body care products. The company’s motto is to provide customers with genuine and completely hand-made hemp products made from age-old recipes that are absolutely organic. Every product is made from hemp seed oil including shower gels, soap bars, balm butters and lotions.

India Hemp & Co. – Fitness products

The brainchild of two sisters, India Hemp & Co. is all about fitness. Their products provide healthy and natural alternatives to typical food choices. Their products include hemp seed trail mix, hemp protein powder, hemp seed oil and more. Not just this, India Hemp & Co. also has products for your four-legged friends — the cats and dogs.

The Trost – CBD oil

If you are looking for CBD oil in India, then you can head to The Trost to find it easily online. CBD oil helps in treating chronic pain, anxiety, insomnia, and more. The Trost is one of the most trusted brands to acquire good quality CBD oil products in India. Do try their hemp cigarettes as well.

GreenJams – Hemp concrete

GreenJams is here to revolutionise the infrastructure industry with their product – Hempcrete (hemp concrete). Hemp is lightweight and provides thermal comfort. It is energy efficient and thus makes for a great alternative to popular yet non-sustainable infrastructure products.

BOHECO – Hemp Seed Oil

The journey of hemp in India has been quite rocky but brands like BOHECO are changing this one hemp product at a time. This brand’s multipurpose hemp seed oil offers a range of benefits that you cannot overlook. You can use this oil in cooking. It can also be used as a dressing for treating your skin and hair as well.

Vedi – Ayurvedic medicines

As we all know by now, hemp is a miracle product with many benefits. Looking at it from the Ayurvedic perspective, Vedi sells a range of medicinal products made out of hemp. Be it lifestyle disorders like stress, anxiety, depression or diseases like diabetes, psoriasis, and UTIs — Vedi has a remedy for all.

Hero Image: Courtesy beton studio/Shutterstock; Feature Image: Courtesy IRA_EVVA/Shutterstock