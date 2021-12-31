Here’s how you can recover with some self-care after a wild New Year’s Eve party

Whether you’re going to be partying hard at home, just lounging around with friends or spending New Year’s with your family or self, a little bit of TLC is a must. Especially on the first day of the new year, why not treat yourself to some self-care after a wild New Year’s Eve?

A party, event or occasion is all fun and excitement at the moment, but in the aftermath, it can be a bit tedious. The dreaded hangover or the feeling of impending doom the next day is something you wouldn’t ever want to experience again but, we somehow go back to square one soon. The day after New Year’s Eve is one of the prime examples of a day when you can’t seem to find any energy to do anything. For a day like that, we have some tips on self-care after a wild New Year’s Eve that you can indulge in the next day. And what better day to do it than on a weekend? You can do these in any order you prefer, with no judgement.

Self-care after a wild New Year’s Eve you can pamper yourself with:

Take a hot shower

You might wake up groggy and tired as never before so, one of the first things you should do as self-care after a wild New Year’s Eve is taking a hot shower. Not only will you feel refreshed but, it is the best feeling to stand under the hot water for some time, considering it is winter. Use your favourite body wash and let your body relax and rejuvenate.

Put on a face mask

Who doesn’t love a good face mask, especially after waking up from the dead? A face mask will give your skin the hydration it missed out on the night before. This self-care after a wild New Year’s Eve is satisfying and a stress-buster, as you enjoy the mask doing its magic, providing a glow to your face and waking you up a bit.

Enjoy a hot cup of green tea.

While you hydrate your face with a face mask, you can enjoy a good cup of hot green tea. It is another added step to your self-care after a wild New Year’s Eve that will immediately make you feel the warmth within your body. Green tea is available in various flavours so, you can pick your favourite one to sip on and enjoy.

Skincare= Self-care

There is a chance that you might have slept in with your makeup or would not have done your skincare routine. Now that you are up and with a bit more energy from the shower, it is best to give your skin the TLC it needs after the night before. You might have an elaborate skincare routine or a simple one that works for you, but indulging in this self-care after a wild New Year’s Eve will surely make you feel refreshed. Anyway, for the face mask to work better, it is advised to follow it up with your skincare products to lock in everything in place.

Order in some comfort food

While you give your body all the care it needs externally, don’t forget to take care of it internally as well. Comfort food is the best self-care after a wild New Year’s Eve. You can order some delicious Ramen that fills you up and spreads comfort throughout your body, exactly what your body needs to recover from the previous night. Alternatively, you can indulge in a smoothie bowl that is not only delicious but is also health-conscious. Even if your comfort food consists of eating junk, this is one day you can do it as long as your heart and mind are satisfied. As they say, good food equals a good mood.

Light up a candle

There is nothing else better than lighting up an impeccable scented candle, specifically those targeted for your wellness. Lighting up a wellness candle is the perfect step for self-care after a wild New Year’s Eve. It will help you stay stress-free, spreading a sense of calm within. You can go about your day while the candle fills your surroundings with its sweet scent.

Practice some Yoga

While surrounded by some calming fragrance from the candle, it is the best time to unwind and practice yoga. A little bit of meditation and yoga will clear up your mind and any other unwanted feelings. Yoga has proven to be a stress buster so, why not include it in your self-care after a wild New Year’s Eve? It is a great way to relax your mind and body, letting go of anything and everything, leaving you refreshed and less tired than before. You can also pop on some calming music to add to the peaceful ambience.

Watch something you like

Plop yourself on your bed and dive into some content you like. Watch your favourite TV show or movie as a way of self-care after a wild New Year’s Eve. With the wide variety of platforms available and a wide selection of content, you can pick from any depending on your mood. You can watch a rom-com or even a thriller, anything that gives you the comfort you need. Get your favourite snack and wrap yourself up like a burrito for the added experience.

Take a nap

There is nothing that a good snooze cannot fix. A nap is one of the best ways of self-care after New Year’s Eve, giving you the energy that you lost from the day before. Any season is a great season to take a nap, but taking one after an exhausting night and in the winter takes it to a whole other level. You can snuggle up in your bed and enjoy the moments of peace and silence before you get into the abyss of sleep. A quick nap is always a great quick fix, something we have learned to cherish as we grow up. It is the perfect way to end your first day into the new year.

