Holistic healing with aromatherapy: Benefits and types of oils to use based on your mood

The ‘it’ therapy when it comes to treating insomnia, stress, anxiety, and more, aromatherapy is a relaxing treatment achieved through a blend of essential oils, diffusers, bath salts and more. It supports health and well-being, and if you’re at all into wellness, know more about aromatherapy here, along with the types of oils to invest in based on your mood.

What is aromatherapy?

For the unversed, aromatherapy, aka essential oil therapy, is a process used for holistic healing and involves the use of natural extracts. It is food for your body, mind and soul and improves, both your physical and mental health. It functions over your sense of smell and skin with the help of essential oils. According to the National Library of Medicine‘s study, aromatherapy provides a potentially effective treatment for a range of psychiatric disorders. So, here we are with a few benefits of aromatherapy that will make you take it up instantly.

Health benefits of aromatherapy

Helps with stress and anxiety

Interestingly, aroma oils can work wonders for disorders such as stress and anxiety. As per research from the University of Hong Kong, the use of smell can treat anxiety and stress. Therefore, essential oils are often used in aromatherapy as they act as alternative medicine.

Relieves headache and migraine

Are headaches or migraines troubling you? If you’re aware of some traditions, applying some oils like chamomile and peppermint can actually help you get rid of them. Also, according to this study, putting these oils on your head can help release tension.

Treats sleeping disorders and insomnia

Sleeping disorders are common health issues that have increased in recent times. Thanks to stress and workload, people find it hard to maintain their sleeping cycles and often end up inviting further physical and mental problems. Try aromatherapy and smell lavender oils which have been scientifically proved to enhance sleep quality. Besides helping people sleep, it also keeps heart diseases at a bay. According to a study in the National Library of Medicine lavender oil improves your sleeping habits.

Types of essential oils and their uses

There are multiple essential oils that are naturally extracted by plants and work as a medical boon for a number of health problems. We’ve curated a list of some common aroma oils that will actually help you get an idea of which one to pick for your therapy.

Rose

All’s well when you have rose’s smell. This oil is inhaled as it has antioxidant properties which treat stress and anxiety. Not just that, one can even apply it on their skin as it has beauty benefits too. It improves complexion and makes your skin acne-free.

Lavender

One of the most popular ones, Lavender helps in sleeping and relaxing. As mentioned above, if you’re having a night of disturbed sleep, Lavender oil is the go-to option. It has anti-inflammatory properties that even reduce itching caused by bug bites.

Grapefruit

Grapefruit has a bittersweet smell that can uplift your mood instantly. It is also used to battle bad bacteria present in your body. All you need to do is put it inside an oil diffuser and sit back and relax.

Peppermint

Headaches can be easily treated with peppermint oil as it is also equipped to easily relieve IBS symptoms. Just inhale the organic scent of this herbal oil, and you are good to go. Some pieces of evidence have shown that peppermint can even cure indigestion, migraine, and more.

Basil oil

Basil oils have anti-inflammatory properties which help one combat the common cold, flu, and more. It has a number of health benefits which also includes muscle relaxation. You can inhale basil oil or even get a massage with this one.

Hero image: courtesy freepik; Featured image: Courtesy iStock