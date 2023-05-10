6 home remedies that can help fix your snoring

Is snoring becoming a problem for you whenever you are trying to get a good sleep? Well, the person sleeping next to you is facing that even more. Yes, it is completely normal to snore, but if it has reached a point where you wake up from the sound of your snoring, it’s time to take some action. These home remedies for snoring will help you get a sound sleep.

Everyone snores sometimes but when it gets acute, that’s when the problems start. It disrupts sleep patterns and might even lead to insomnia. Snoring may be caused by blocked airways, obesity, sleep deprivation and a number of other factors. Whatever the reason might be, bookmark these home remedies so that you can get rid of it.

Home remedies for snoring

Inhale steam

One of the major reasons for snoring is congestion in the nasal passage. The heat from the steam helps clear up the congestion and make it easy for you to breathe again during sleep.

Sleep on your side

If you are someone who sleeps on your back it might be a reason for your snoring. Sleeping on your back might cause your tongue to move to the back of your throat, which leads to blockage of airflow through your throat. When you sleep on your side, air passes more easily and your snoring goes down.

Keep the head of your bed elevated

One of the most effective home remedies for snoring is to keep the head of your bed elevated by a few inches. When your head is resting at a higher level than the rest of your body, it is easier for you to breathe freely. Alternatively, you can use a pillow to help you with the nasal congestion. Hence, you don’t end up snoring and get a sound sleep.

Avoid drinking alcohol before going to bed

Having a drink or two during dinner time might be your jam, but did you know this is one of the reasons behind your snoring? Alcohol leads to the relaxation of the throat muscles, which in turn leads to snoring. One of the best home remedies for snoring is to make sure there’s at least a three-hour gap between your alcohol consumption and bedtime.

Drink turmeric milk before bedtime

Yes, this yellow kitchen spice is a great home remedy for snoring. Turmeric is loaded with antibiotic and antiseptic properties, which helps to cure inflammation and snoring. Mix some turmeric in a warm glass of milk and drink it before going to bed.

Inhale steam infused with eucalyptus oil

One of the most effective remedies for snoring is eucalyptus oil. It fights chest congestion and clears your nose. All you need to do is add a few drops of eucalyptus oil in boiling water or your steam inhaler and inhale the steam before going to bed.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock